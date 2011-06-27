  1. Home
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solid feel
  • sophisticated ride and handling
  • powerful V6 engine
  • efficient diesel model
  • luxurious, impeccably crafted cabin
  • abundant safety features.
  • Small backseat and rear doors
  • less cargo capacity than rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Neither the roomiest nor the cheapest, the 2013 Mercedes GLK is nonetheless a sophisticated and impressively built compact SUV that should satisfy discerning luxury buyers.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction three years ago, the Mercedes-Benz GLK350 has been one of our favorite compact luxury crossovers. It brings much of the Mercedes promise -- rock-solid construction, a sophisticated ride and ample safety features -- to this growing vehicle segment. Now adding to its appeal, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK arrives with thorough updates outside, inside and under the hood.

The GLK's squared-off design aesthetic remains, but the front end now exhibits more slope and visual ornamentation. The differences seem minor at first, but when you park a vintage 2012 next to a 2013, the outgoing model suddenly looks plain by comparison. Once you climb inside the cabin, you sense a similar change. The stark, Germanic environment feels warmer thanks to upgraded materials and a swath of rich wood trim, even though the layout hasn't really changed aside from a slight change in the location of the shift lever and turn signal stalk.

Turning the electronic key in the ignition (still no push-button start here) brings to life a heavily revised V6 engine. It still displaces 3.5 liters, but direct fuel injection and other improvements push output to 302 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The difference is noticeable, and the V6-equipped GLK350 is now one of the quickest compact luxury crossover SUVs out there. The Audi Q5 and BMW X3 can be equally swift, but there's no denying the new power from the GLK's revised V6 is a major upgrade.

Should fuel economy be more important to you than taking off from traffic lights with vigor, then take note that improved engine efficiencies and one of the best automatic stop-start systems on the market boost the GLK350's fuel economy. If mpg is your priority, though, the new GLK250 Bluetec model deserves serious consideration. The GLK is the first compact luxury crossover to offer a diesel engine option, and the refined and silent new 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel combines genuinely satisfying performance with segment-topping fuel economy.

The GLK also benefits from high-tech features first found on pricier Benzes. Adaptive cruise control automatically slows the GLK to match the speed of minivans clogging the lane ahead. A gentle buzz in the steering wheel from a lane-departure warning system lets you know if you veer too close to the line, while Benz's Attention Assist stands by in case you fall asleep or simply stop paying attention. There's also now an automatic parallel parking system.

Much improved from last year, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class feels a little more luxurious and special. Of course, nothing has been done to enlarge the backseat and cargo area, however, which remain smaller than most competitors. That's why families might consider the more spacious Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60. Yet for those who are single or whose kids have left the nest (or not yet arrived in it), the GLK is now an even more appealing choice.

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class models

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class lineup consists of the GLK350 and the diesel-powered GLK250 Bluetec.

Standard equipment on both models includes 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, rear privacy glass, roof rails, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a cargo cover. Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, the COMAND electronics interface, the mbrace2 emergency communications system and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Premium 1 package adds a power liftgate, auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, four-way driver lumbar adjustment, driver memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Full Leather Seating package adds leather upholstery, front passenger memory functions, upgraded head restraints and interior ambient lighting. The Lighting package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights with automatic high beams and washers.

Adding the Multimedia package gets you a rearview camera, a navigation system and voice controls. The Lane Tracking package adds a blind-spot warning system and a lane-departure warning system. More safety equipment is found in the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control and enhanced versions of the blind-spot and lane-departure warning systems that take evasive action if the driver fails to do so.

The AMG Styling package adds 20-inch AMG wheels (19-inch wheels for the GLK250) and aluminum roof rails along with unique LED running lamps and styling elements. The Appearance package adds the aluminum roof rails and different 20-inch wheels (19s on the GLK250).

Stand-alone options include an automated parking system, keyless ignition/entry, the panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system, satellite radio, the iPod/USB audio interface and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class gets several significant updates for 2013. The V6 engine in the GLK350 makes more power and is more efficient, and it's joined by a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in the GLK250 Bluetec that makes the GLK the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the compact luxury crossover segment. Other mechanical changes include revised power steering and an engine stop-start system. This year's GLK also has a more elegant interior, updated styling and new standard and optional features.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The GLK350 has standard rear-wheel drive, and 4Matic all-wheel drive is an option. All-wheel drive is standard on the GLK250 Bluetec.

The GLK350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 302 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. An automatic stop-start system shuts down the engine when the car comes to a stop to save fuel. In Edmunds testing, a GLK350 4Matic went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, making it just as quick as the six-cylinder versions of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with 4Matic (19/25/21 on rear-wheel-drive models). That's also on par with its Audi and BMW rivals.

The GLK250 Bluetec gets a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel engine good for 200 hp and a V8-like 369 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes estimates it'll hit 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which isn't exactly slow but is certainly off the rapid pace set by the GLK350. On the upside, the GLK250 Bluetec is one of the most fuel-efficient luxury crossovers out there, with EPA ratings of 24 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 28 combined. These figures surpass Audi's more costly Q5 hybrid and aren't much lower than the Lexus RX 450h's ratings.

Safety

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a driver drowsiness monitor. The new-for-2013 mbrace2 emergency communications system provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and a system that alerts the owner when a pre-selected speed or boundary is exceeded by another driver (say, a teen or valet). Blind-spot monitoring and lane-departure warning systems are optional.

In crash testing, last year's GLK received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

In Edmunds brake testing, the GLK350 4Matic came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, a short distance for this class.

Driving

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK's most notable characteristic is its rock-solid feel over every bump and road imperfection. Even the worst potholes and railroad tracks pass with a muted thump. The well-damped ride might be too firm for some people, but the GLK-Class is otherwise a well-tuned luxury vehicle that glides along freeways with comfort. And while not overtly sporty, the GLK still inspires confidence around corners with revised steering for 2013 (electric-assist versus hydraulic) that transfers a decent amount of feedback with a well-weighted feel.

The V6 engine is one of the GLK350's strong suits, delivering vigorous acceleration and better fuel economy than before. The new automatic engine stop-start system operates seamlessly and limits the obtrusive noise and vibration associated with these increasingly common systems. The seven-speed automatic transmission can still be slow to downshift in its default setting, but selecting Sport mode sharpens up things considerably.

Meanwhile, the newly added four-cylinder diesel in the 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 Bluetec is a treat of a different sort. The brawny torque for which diesels are renowned is put to good use, as the GLK250 Bluetec pulls away from slower traffic with surprising ease, even in freeway passing situations. The diesel-engine GLK doesn't launch from stoplights with the same vigor as the V6 version, but not everyone lives for V6 punch. If that's you, you'll discover the diesel engine's startling refinement and fuel economy pay-off are a more than acceptable trade in the GLK.

Interior

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class has a much classier, richer-feeling cabin than before, largely thanks to the curved plank of wood that stretches across the dash. What haven't changed are the GLK's top-notch materials, tight panel fits and precise build quality. Some shoppers might lament that leather upholstery isn't standard equipment, but the standard MB-Tex upholstery (technically vinyl) actually breathes better than leather, wears better over time and your friends will never be able to tell the difference. Plus, no cows were harmed in the making of your Mercedes -- well, except for the leather used to trim the steering wheel and shift lever.

Cabin controls are a little complicated at first, but the combination of dashboard buttons, steering wheel controls and the multifunction COMAND knob provide a reasonable solution for the operation of the complicated stereo, navigation and telephone functions. The climate controls are simple to use, but are mounted a little low in the GLK.

Maximum cargo capacity is 54.7 cubic feet, which is less than every compact and midsize competitor (often considerably so). The same goes for backseat room, making the GLK-Class a better choice for singles or couples without kids rather than families. Headroom is ample for all passengers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 GLK250 vs X3 diesel decision maker
Mike,07/04/2017
GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Although I relay on feedbacks and reviews, it took a while to decide to write one. However, I wanted to write this review for people interested in diesel cars as I was, and there weren’t too many comments in regards to diesel engines. I was in search of a diesel car that will have a high MPG and be a little bit bigger than a sedan. I didn’t care about brands in the beginning knowing that I will sort it out at the end based on price/mpg/quality, etc. After narrowing down I ended up with 2 models: BMW X3 diesel and MB GLK250 diesel. I lived in Oregon at that time and the price in NW was higher than other areas. As I had time to search and not be in rush, I found a 2013 GLK250 in California @ $28K with 21000 miles on it. PURCHASE it for my wife. 2 months later I found an X3 diesel in Texas @ 36K brand new, but with rear window busted by the hails. The dealer replaced the window for free, but I paid for fixing the wiring as the rain water affected the rear side. 1 year later, both cars have about 10k miles put on them, and I can say that MB is the best as performance. Acceleration: BMW is on 8 speed transmission and the car is slow until you reach about 30MPH. The ratio on speed changes is small and that will keep you slow. It is irritant to see all kind of other brands vehicles to be faster than your BMW car, from stop to 30-35 MPH. GLK250 instead is on 7 speed transmission but the ratio is distributed different and you have the starting speed what you’ll need. Comfort: BMW is better as the seats are a bit better built and placed. The infotainment system has more options (like a computer) while MB is pretty simple (for old guys like me). MPG: I drove the BMW from Oregon to NY with constant speeds above 80 / 85 MPH and the MPG was about 30MPG. The driving comfort was ok as I drove about 12 hours / day. It bothered when I had to go to speeds lower than 30MPH as the transmission changed gears and it seems to not catch up speed at least as fast as other cars. In the “city”: I did UBER/LYFT for about 6 months and I achieved about 28 MPG in a stop and go traffic about 8-12 hours/day (on the days I worked). During the winter (snow and ice) it performed excellent. No slips, plenty of torque on snowy hills. Now on the NY routes I am getting about 35MPG even more if there were no hills. The best was 45MPG on a 75 miles trip at 45-55MPH. The GLK250: most highway trips were between Portland and Seattle and the MPG was about 33MPG @ an average of 75MPH. In the city (stop and go) I am constantly getting about 30 MPG. But leaving from stop lights is a pleasure. NOISE: Definitely both cars are quitter than their predecessors and while running you won’t make the difference between the gas and diesel engines. However, GLK is at least 50% quitter than X3. Now if I would have to start shopping again, I will definitely not buy an X3 anymore, but 2 GLK’s. Unfortunately, MB is not making diesel mid-size SUV’s / cross-overs or at least this is what I know at this point. Breaks: I drove Toyota and Honda for many years, but BMW’s breaks are worst. You have to push hard on them is not like the other cars where you gentle push the breaks and stops without efforts. If you’ll check the forums you’ll see that breaks and rotors are a common problem for BMW’s. If you open up the CARFAX reports on autotrader, you’ll see that almost every 30k the pads/rotors were replaced. GLK has pretty much the same habit, but maybe at 45K… Hopefully this will help you take the right decision. Feel free to ask questions if you have [contact info removed]. Updates as 1.5.18... on June of 2017 the GLK had a huge white smoke coming from the pipe. I took the car to the dealer and ended up in replacing the entire exhaust system. 1.5 months later the Oxygen sensor had to be replaced. In January of 2018 the check engine light came on and when I took it in I was told that the manifold needs to be replaced. However, all of those repairs were covered by the warranty which sadden expires on June of this year. I am not going to keep this car as the expenses are out of control... current miles on the car? 31000! Mercedes is just a name tag, not quality anymore. ************************************ Update as of January 2020 It seems that the car was fixed in regards to the white smoke, however, the new issue is that every time when i did the oil change about 2 days after a warning is popping up on the board saying ... you have left 8 starts - please see dealer for the addblue fluid issues (even though the tank was refiled). Besides that the car was performing as it should and currently I have 45k miles on it.
great little suv, BUT.....
gby,07/01/2013
We own a 2013 rdx tech and I must say its a great value ,But after buying the 2013 glk350 It surely puts the rdx to shame in refinement.The only thing that bothers me is that the glk could use a bit more space to compete better instead of forcing people to go for the ML. Also, there is nothing like the smell and feel of leather and its a 2100 option on the glk. It doesn't work for me that a luxury brand like mercedes would come up with a gimmick like mb tech fake look leather so they can ask for 2100 for something that should be standard in this brand. The smell of the mb tech is not pleasing and smells cheap ( sounds weird). We sill take the rdx for shopping due to more space .
Superlative Style, Substance, Performance and Reliability
mtns85,07/18/2014
I have owned this car for about 13 months and put almost 23,000 miles on it. I have loved the experience so far and have had no issues with reliability. Live in CT and the car has been awesome commuting in the snow with the factory tires. Much cooler/rarer than the BMW X3. GLK's faux leather is textured to replicate real leather and has verisimilitude in its touch. Also great with rain, snow, etc. The sound of the doors closing is truly like that of a vault. Unfortunately a wayward deer head-butted my door while I was going 30 mph...but there was NO dent/damage whatsoever! Truly an incredible machine and I am so happy I chose it.
2500 miles in, so far so good
glayfan40,10/09/2013
Have been driving the GLK250 since the end of June '13 and have had no major complaints so far. Zero problems (mechanical or electrical) encountered and it's simply a solid vehicle overall. Have been averaging 30-31 MPG after 5 fill-ups in 80/20 Hwy/City driving. That's from my own mileage calculations but frankly the on-board trip computer is not too far off (within 0.5-1MPG accuracy). I'm not exactly a lead-foot but I don't drive like a granny either (I'm 28 years old). This thing just eats road imperfection for lunch - I live in the NE region so there is plenty of that around. Can't wait to test out the 4Matic performance in the snow in another month or so.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Overview

The Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLK-Class SUV, GLK-Class Diesel. Available styles include GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC is priced between $15,447 and$17,989 with odometer readings between 67952 and116462 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC is priced between $12,600 and$15,277 with odometer readings between 106266 and131833 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2013 GLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,600 and mileage as low as 67952 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,942.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,825.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,870.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,856.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class lease specials

