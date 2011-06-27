Vehicle overview

The 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 is the second-cheapest Mercedes you can buy in this country, and yet you'd never guess it by the way it looks, feels and drives. Close the GLK's doors and the metallic thump is reminiscent of closing a bank vault -- all that's missing is that spinning wheel thing. Drive over railroad tracks and the GLK feels as if it's made from a solid block of concrete -- there's no jarring or jiggling greeting your backside. This sort of impenetrable feeling is a hallmark of Mercedes' current lineup and certainly makes any sort of anticipated GLK price premium seem worth it -- though in reality, the GLK is actually quite competitively priced.

Aside from sharing that iron-clad feel with the C-Class sedan upon which it is based, the GLK's well-sorted steering and ride are remarkably similar as well. The C and GLK now differ in engine fitment, however, as the GLK350 soldiers on with its 268-horsepower V6, while the C350 has been upgraded for 2012. This isn't exactly a problem, as the GLK still offers class-competitive power, though fuel economy is below average.

The GLK's cabin is a chip off the old Mercedes block, with a distinct emphasis placed on the word "block." There's nary a curve in sight, with a design that harkens back to pre-1990s Benzes. When done up in black, it's quite austere and unmistakably German in its aesthetic. Whether you like the look or not will be a matter of preference, but the GLK's materials and construction are undeniably top-notch. An abundance of convenience, technology and especially safety features are available for further embellishing.

The main drawback to the GLK is that it may be a little too compact for some. Its backseat and cargo area are smaller than most vehicles in the class, making the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 better choices for families. For just a little more money, you could also step up to the much larger Acura MDX or Lexus RX 350. Yet for singles or couples with limited people- and/or stuff-hauling needs, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 is a well-made crossover that earns its hallowed three-pointed star.