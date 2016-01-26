Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for Sale Near Me

Overall it's a great vehicle. The price can quickly go up depending on options selected. And in order to get certain options, you must select another package which increases the price further. Plenty of features, but surprised that a few aren't even standard considering it's 2016. Features such as keyless entry (MB calls it keyless go) and any color other than white or black is still an added cost option. Most models in dealership comes with the high end stereo system, panoramic sunroof, heated seat, which add to the cost but not providing a lot of value for certain region. You must special order in order to get close to what you want. The quality is good and design is nice. A few trim pieces felt cheap because of plastic feel. The ergonomic is poor, but that's typical German where common logic isn't a high priority on their design. The center console with the touch pad and wheel is over complicated and difficult to use, a lesson they need to learn from the Japanese, or take a page from Apple in design. The gear shift located on the column is awkward to use. And then the turn signal, lights, front & rear wiper, and washer are all located on one stalk on the left hand side along with another two stalks for cruise control and steering wheel adjustment as well as the paddle shift. The steering wheel already have many buttons. I think it's overly complex and not very user friendly. So far during the first month of ownership, a couple issues creep up already. One is the rear camera for parking which is unreliable because the image could freeze or goes black completely. Also some squeaking sound from the dash which is a reflection of NHV control. But this is typical for a first year model of a new design, but it's a Mercedes and these should have been ironed out during quality control testing.

