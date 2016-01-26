Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for Sale Near Me
- 31,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,888$4,432 Below Market
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! Polar White 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Odometer is 17123 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today! Reviews: * Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance of performance and comfort; abundant safety equipment even for this segment; generous, family-friendly backseat space; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB0GF009655
Stock: P4439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 27,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,250$3,692 Below Market
Chevrolet of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Black *Back Up Camera*, *Hands Free Calling*, 115V AC Power Outlet, 18 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Entrance Lamps In Doors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MB-Tex Upholstery, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Premium Package, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 115V AC Power Outlet, 18 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Entrance Lamps In Doors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MB-Tex Upholstery, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Premium Package, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Odometer is 20251 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 22/28 City/Highway MPGThe next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! .Financing is available with low rates and flexible terms, VALUE PRICED SALES, WE PRICE OUR CARS NOT OUR CUSTOMERS. We are located at: 16200 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB0GF079870
Stock: 13813P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 72,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,985
Mercedes-Benz of Waco - Waco / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sport Package Driver Assistance Package Multimedia Package Lighting Package Burmester Surround Sound System Wheels: 20" Black Multi-Spoke Amg Premium Package Heated Front Seats Night Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Espresso Brown/Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Exclusive Interior Linden Wood Trim Polar White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 and many others like it at Mercedes-Benz of Waco. This Mercedes-Benz includes: LINDEN WOOD TRIM PREMIUM PACKAGE Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert SPORT PACKAGE Running Boards/Side Steps LIGHTING PACKAGE HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM POLAR WHITE NIGHT PACKAGE WHEELS: 20 BLACK MULTI-SPOKE AMG Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC: The new GLC-Class Mercedes builds upon the success of the previous GLK, with softer lines and a better overall road presence. It is an excellent around-town option and easy to maneuver in tight spaces, but it is also quite capable when conditions demand extra performance from a GLC equipped with 4MATIC. It goes head to head with models like BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. The GLC is priced competitively -- beneath the Q5, equally to the X3, and slightly more than the XC60 -- yet it outshines the X3 in its interior amenities, and its typical Mercedes build quality truly sets it apart. Interesting features of this model are driving comfort and adaptability to conditions, luxurious interior, Smooth, efficient turbocharged powertrain, and standard and available safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB5GF079315
Stock: GF079315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 17,433 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,998$3,757 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 115V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DVD Coding, Entrance Lamps In Doors, Full-LED Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO??, Lighting Package, Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND?? System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. designo Cardinal Red Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedOdometer is 19299 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyReviews:* Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance of performance and comfort; abundant safety equipment even for this segment; generous, family-friendly backseat space; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JBXGF039330
Stock: 110304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2019
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30030,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,999$4,289 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Introducing the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300! Ingenuity, refinefinement, and spohistication all rolled into one vehicle. A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB4GF112952
Stock: BGF112952
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 28,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,900$4,468 Below Market
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 with Single CD/DVD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Odometer is 12869 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, TBD Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, MB-Tex Upholstery, Radio: Audio 20 with Single CD/DVD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Premium audio system: COMAND, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: mbrace2 Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB6GF022006
Stock: P10794B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 44,341 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,200$6,424 Below Market
Harrison Mitsubishi & Imports - Sandy / Utah
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC Brown2.0L Turbocharged4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic21/28 City/Highway MPG 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPGCome to www.utahmitsubishi.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (801) 572-3100 For help with any of our departments! We are the largest Utah Mitsubishi Dealer.Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyReviews:* Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance of performance and comfort; abundant safety equipment even for this segment; generous, family-friendly backseat space; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB7GF068668
Stock: HS602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 41,824 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$3,574 Below Market
C&K Auto Imports - Pompano Beach / Florida
C & K AUTO IMPORTS is pleased to announce the arrival of this 2016 MERCEDES GLC300 SUV, finished in the most desirable combination of LUNAR BLUE METALLIC exterior with SILK BEIGE Leather, this immaculate, well maintained, and lightly used GLC300 SUV is in extraordinary original condition. The paint looks flawless and has a deep luster and brilliant shine. The interior covered in SILK BEIGE Leather shows very little wear. All power options and accessories work perfectly; the air conditioning is ice cold, the stereo sounds fantastic, and there are no foul odors of any kind. The factory wheels are in beautiful condition and free of any blemishes. MSRP $38,950.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [890] Lunar Blue Metallic $720 [731] Burl Walnut Wood Trim $0 [068] Wheel Locking Bolts $140 [413] Panorama Sunroof $1,480 [810] Burmester Surround Sound System $850 [242] Power Passenger Seat with Memory $430 [P22] Exclusive Interior $0 [P21] Air Balance $350 [463] Head Up Display $990 [P01] Premium Package: 115 V Ac Power Outlet, Sirius XM Radio with 6 Mos. $720 [318] Interior Package: Leather Seating, Heated And Ventilated Front $2,500 [319] Lighting Package: Full Led Headlamps With Active Curve $1,500 [320] Multimedia Package: Comand System with Navigation With Single CD, $2,330 [996] Advanced Parking Assistance Package: Parktronic With Active $1,540 [997] Driver Assistance Package: Distronic Plus With Pre Safe Brake, $2,800 [U09] MB Tex Covered Dashboard $650 [48R] 19 5 Spoke Wheels $500 Original Shipping Charge $925 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $57,375.00 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! C & K Auto Imports is family owned and operated since 1984. Our reputation for honesty and integrity has been achieved by offering clean, low mile, highly-optioned late model vehicles and is evident by our 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK on EBAY on over 591 vehicles. We are located just minutes from Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach International airports. We welcome you to call, email, or come by today and meet our courteous sales professionals. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 954-785-9855 or josh@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB6GF110667
Stock: 36372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 65,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,360$2,911 Below Market
Sunrise Chevrolet Of Forest Hills - Forest Hills / New York
Everyone's a winner at Sunrise Chevrolet! Br 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Navigation System, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Liner, designo Black Leather Package, designo Floor Mats, Exclusive Interior, Power Passenger Seat w/Memory, Safety Belts in Silver. 21/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study Over 300 used vehicles available for immediate delivery! Reviews: * Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance of performance and comfort; abundant safety equipment even for this segment; generous, family-friendly backseat space; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB4GF099568
Stock: 427462S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 63,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,490$2,297 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2016 MERCEDES GLC300 4MATIC EXTREMELY CLEAN LOADED WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM / BACK UP CAMERA / MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE / SUNROOF / HEATED LEATHER SEAT / CHROME WHEELS WITH 4 GOOD TIRES A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KBXGF064081
Stock: LLM6705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- 32,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,999$3,104 Below Market
Kolosso Toyota - Appleton / Wisconsin
designo Cardinal Red Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged Thank you for your interest in our vehicles. If you have any further questions, please contact our trained sales staff at (920)738-3666 or toll free at 888-565-6776. We would be happy to help you any way that we can. Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study The only way we stay in business as long as we have is by providing the very best customer service. Buy with confidence. Our friendly staff here at Kolosso Toyota looks forward to helping you with your vehicle needs.Proudly serving Appleton, Neenah, Menasha, Oshkosh, Fond Du lac, Little Chute, Kimberly, Green Bay, Waupaca, the Fox Valley, Wisconsin and the U.P. Don't hesitate to give us a call at (920)738-3666. Reviews: * Elegant interior and exterior design excellent balance of performance and comfort abundant safety equipment even for this segment generous, family-friendly backseat space fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB2GF060462
Stock: 12829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 41,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,000$2,978 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
PREMIUM AND MULTIMEDIA PACKAGES! PANORAMA SUNROOF TOO! ** CARFAX One-Owner. ** Mercedes-Benz Certified. - 115V AC Power Outlet - 18 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Blind Spot Assist - Burmester Surround Sound System - COMAND Single CD/DVD - COMAND System with Navigation - Entrance Lamps In Doors - Heated Front Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - KEYLESS GO - Multimedia Package - Panorama Sunroof - Premium Package - SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 165 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Roadside Assistance - Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home - Video Walkaround available for all cars - COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles - Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealership . MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience! All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB5GF107869
Stock: UMC4646A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 55,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,997$2,533 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS!, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+. Lunar Blue Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged22/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyReviews:* Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance of performance and comfort; abundant safety equipment even for this segment; generous, family-friendly backseat space; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB9GF010045
Stock: 110280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 38,337 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,987$1,906 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 4dr RWD 4dr GLC 300 features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Iridium Silver Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB6GF050311
Stock: GF050311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 36,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,888$2,369 Below Market
Premier Preowned - Kansas City / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB4GF075952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,999$1,074 Below Market
Honda of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Alloy, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic -inc: DYNAMIC SELECT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 18" All-Season Run-Flat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, TBD Axle Ratio. This Mercedes-Benz GLC has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 The Envy of Your Friends *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear fog lamps, Rear Cupholder, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD -inc: 7" color display and media interface (iPod etc.), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and Weatherband, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Honda of Stevens Creek, 4590 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95129 to claim your Mercedes-Benz GLC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB2GF010435
Stock: MGF010435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 21,168 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$23,998$1,304 Below Market
CarMax Myrtle Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB9GF096909
Stock: 18398439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$31,995$2,780 Below Market
Bob King Autohaus - Wilmington / North Carolina
Odometer is 24892 miles below market average! 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 RedCertified. Mercedes-Benz Combined Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program) * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program) * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)Clean CARFAX.Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study Reviews: * Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance of performance and comfort; abundant safety equipment even for this segment; generous, family-friendly backseat space; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB3GF013196
Stock: M1558B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
