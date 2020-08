Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me

LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada

Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCGG8HB5AF327260

Stock: LVCW327260

Certified Pre-Owned: No