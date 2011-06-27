Vehicle overview

Mercedes-Benz was one of the first players in the luxury SUV market, but until now, the compact segment of that market had been ignored by the three-pointed star. Correcting that problem is the all-new 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350, a compact crossover that combines elements from throughout the brand's lineup. Based mechanically on the C-Class sedan, but boasting blocky styling aped from its bigger GL- and G-Class siblings, the GLK is like a greatest hits album with one or two new tracks up its sleeve.

The 2010 GLK350 is the second-cheapest Mercedes you can buy in this country, but you'd never suspect it. The GLK is built to such a high standard that its price premium over most similarly equipped competitors seems well worth it. Close the GLK's doors and the sound they emit gives the feeling of closing a bank vault -- all that's missing is that spinny wheel thing. Go over railroad tracks and the body doesn't flex a bit, nor does any jarring or jiggling greet your backside. This little SUV feels like you could drive over a grenade and experience nothing but a muted "thump." The GLK350 may not be perfect, but when it comes to meticulous build quality, it simply has no equal in this segment.

Drive the GLK back-to-back with a C-Class sedan and you're bound to get a sense of déjà vu all over again. In addition to its aforementioned ironclad feel, the GLK's steering and ride are remarkably similar to the C's. Not surprisingly, the GLK is built using a C-Class platform that's been shortened by 4 inches and given some appropriately pumped-up SUV ground clearance. The GLK and the C350 share the same 268-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, which in the GLK is the only power choice (a Bluetec diesel option should be available in future model years), while the seven-speed automatic is the lone transmission.

The interior is also a chip off the ol' C-Class block -- and we do mean block. The controls are virtually identical, but they're placed on an upright dash with nary a curved surface in sight. When done up in black, the GLK's austere cabin is the most stereotypically Germanic environment short of the Hofbräu tent at Oktoberfest. What it may lack in flair, though, the GLK interior more than makes up for with superior materials and impeccable fit and finish. Mercedes' interior quality took a nosedive for a few years, but the GLK's quality construction proves that the three-pointed star represents a world standard once again. The rather haphazard electronics interface is less impressive, but we do like it better than BMW's iDrive system.

The GLK does have a couple downsides, however. Its maximum cargo capacity and rear leg room are on the low side among luxury SUVs, so if you're looking for a hauling machine, you should probably look elsewhere. The Volvo XC60 provides just enough of that extra utility to make it more appealing to families, while the Lexus RX 350 is also about the same price and a full size larger. If the size is right, but you want something a little more stylish and sporty, the Audi Q5 is also worth consideration. The Acura RDX and Infiniti EX35 would be cheaper choices that offer a more dynamic driving experience.

However, even if the 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 may not be the cheapest, biggest or most fun to drive compact luxury crossover, it's so well-rounded that finding glaring faults is difficult. We think buyers will find it a compelling choice and will be pleased to discover that Mercedes is once again at the top of its game.