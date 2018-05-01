Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me
333 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 151,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,399$2,125 Below Market
- 89,642 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,398$2,274 Below Market
- 79,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,000$2,663 Below Market
- 67,131 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,989$3,577 Below Market
- 83,065 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,495
- 111,546 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,499
- 95,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,599$1,275 Below Market
- 79,439 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$557 Below Market
- 85,540 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,950$807 Below Market
- 101,224 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995$2,436 Below Market
- 55,129 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$16,748$1,459 Below Market
- 110,971 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,477$1,231 Below Market
- 67,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,198$983 Below Market
- 17,025 miles
$23,998
- 75,964 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
- 101,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,890$269 Below Market
- 28,327 miles
$22,998
- 131,690 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.626 Reviews
Report abuse
Mike,07/04/2017
GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Although I relay on feedbacks and reviews, it took a while to decide to write one. However, I wanted to write this review for people interested in diesel cars as I was, and there weren’t too many comments in regards to diesel engines. I was in search of a diesel car that will have a high MPG and be a little bit bigger than a sedan. I didn’t care about brands in the beginning knowing that I will sort it out at the end based on price/mpg/quality, etc. After narrowing down I ended up with 2 models: BMW X3 diesel and MB GLK250 diesel. I lived in Oregon at that time and the price in NW was higher than other areas. As I had time to search and not be in rush, I found a 2013 GLK250 in California @ $28K with 21000 miles on it. PURCHASE it for my wife. 2 months later I found an X3 diesel in Texas @ 36K brand new, but with rear window busted by the hails. The dealer replaced the window for free, but I paid for fixing the wiring as the rain water affected the rear side. 1 year later, both cars have about 10k miles put on them, and I can say that MB is the best as performance. Acceleration: BMW is on 8 speed transmission and the car is slow until you reach about 30MPH. The ratio on speed changes is small and that will keep you slow. It is irritant to see all kind of other brands vehicles to be faster than your BMW car, from stop to 30-35 MPH. GLK250 instead is on 7 speed transmission but the ratio is distributed different and you have the starting speed what you’ll need. Comfort: BMW is better as the seats are a bit better built and placed. The infotainment system has more options (like a computer) while MB is pretty simple (for old guys like me). MPG: I drove the BMW from Oregon to NY with constant speeds above 80 / 85 MPH and the MPG was about 30MPG. The driving comfort was ok as I drove about 12 hours / day. It bothered when I had to go to speeds lower than 30MPH as the transmission changed gears and it seems to not catch up speed at least as fast as other cars. In the “city”: I did UBER/LYFT for about 6 months and I achieved about 28 MPG in a stop and go traffic about 8-12 hours/day (on the days I worked). During the winter (snow and ice) it performed excellent. No slips, plenty of torque on snowy hills. Now on the NY routes I am getting about 35MPG even more if there were no hills. The best was 45MPG on a 75 miles trip at 45-55MPH. The GLK250: most highway trips were between Portland and Seattle and the MPG was about 33MPG @ an average of 75MPH. In the city (stop and go) I am constantly getting about 30 MPG. But leaving from stop lights is a pleasure. NOISE: Definitely both cars are quitter than their predecessors and while running you won’t make the difference between the gas and diesel engines. However, GLK is at least 50% quitter than X3. Now if I would have to start shopping again, I will definitely not buy an X3 anymore, but 2 GLK’s. Unfortunately, MB is not making diesel mid-size SUV’s / cross-overs or at least this is what I know at this point. Breaks: I drove Toyota and Honda for many years, but BMW’s breaks are worst. You have to push hard on them is not like the other cars where you gentle push the breaks and stops without efforts. If you’ll check the forums you’ll see that breaks and rotors are a common problem for BMW’s. If you open up the CARFAX reports on autotrader, you’ll see that almost every 30k the pads/rotors were replaced. GLK has pretty much the same habit, but maybe at 45K… Hopefully this will help you take the right decision. Feel free to ask questions if you have [contact info removed]. Updates as 1.5.18... on June of 2017 the GLK had a huge white smoke coming from the pipe. I took the car to the dealer and ended up in replacing the entire exhaust system. 1.5 months later the Oxygen sensor had to be replaced. In January of 2018 the check engine light came on and when I took it in I was told that the manifold needs to be replaced. However, all of those repairs were covered by the warranty which sadden expires on June of this year. I am not going to keep this car as the expenses are out of control... current miles on the car? 31000! Mercedes is just a name tag, not quality anymore. ************************************ Update as of January 2020 It seems that the car was fixed in regards to the white smoke, however, the new issue is that every time when i did the oil change about 2 days after a warning is popping up on the board saying ... you have left 8 starts - please see dealer for the addblue fluid issues (even though the tank was refiled). Besides that the car was performing as it should and currently I have 45k miles on it.
Related Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
- Used INFINITI Q70 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Greenville NC
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Spartanburg SC
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Buffalo NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Fremont CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Harrisburg PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Detroit MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Reading PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Orlando FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Aurora CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Fairfax VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460