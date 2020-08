Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Polar White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350. Near perfect paint on a near perfect car. This is your chance to own the very rare Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class. More information about the 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class: The 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class borrows the appearance of the automaker's larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually a very manageable size for city-dwellers. The GLK-Class has a powerful 302-horsepower V6, car-like independent suspension and upright 8-way power-adjustable seating, featuring a decidedly car-like experience. 23 cubic-feet of cargo space in back means the GLK-Class is practical as well. Fold the rear seat down and that space more than doubles, to 54 cubic feet. Available 4MATIC 4-wheel drive provides all-weather sure-footedness. Starting price on the GLK-Class is under $38,000. Strengths of this model include Manageable size and maneuverability, interior space, available 4-wheel drive, and strong acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCGG8JB7DG105649

Stock: DG105649

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020