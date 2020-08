Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of San Juan - San Juan / Texas

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 in Steel Gray Metallic, KEYLESS GO , Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof, Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Sport Package, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Roof Rails, AMG Styling Package Code, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Becker MAP PILOT Pre-Wiring, Digital Compass Display, Front Bucket Seats, Garage Door Opener, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, Lighting Package, Power Liftgate, Roof Spoiler, Security system, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Sport Body Styling, 115V AC Power Outlet, 20" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 38373 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCGG5HB0EG288348

Stock: J1728A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020