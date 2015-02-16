Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me
- 34,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,713
Mercedes-Benz of San Juan - San Juan / Texas
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 in Steel Gray Metallic, KEYLESS GO , Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof, Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Sport Package, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Roof Rails, AMG Styling Package Code, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Becker MAP PILOT Pre-Wiring, Digital Compass Display, Front Bucket Seats, Garage Door Opener, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, Lighting Package, Power Liftgate, Roof Spoiler, Security system, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Sport Body Styling, 115V AC Power Outlet, 20" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 38373 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG46 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF SAN JUAN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mbsanjuantx.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of San Juan is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving The Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Mission, San Juan, Pharr, Edinburg, Palmview, Alamo, Donna, La Joya, Weslaco, Mercedes, Harlingen, Reynosa, as well as Laredo, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB0EG288348
Stock: J1728A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 95,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,588$1,566 Below Market
Legend Auto - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB0EG288345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,100$1,782 Below Market
REVEURO - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB5EG313681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,333$1,801 Below Market
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG0EB7EG293246
Stock: EG293246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 20,166 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,000$929 Below Market
Land Rover Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 4MATICRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 39568 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 3.27 Axle Ratio, MB-Tex Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Premium audio system: COMAND, Emergency communication system: mbrace2 Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB5EG243773
Stock: G243773A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 67,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$16,995$1,591 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
1 OWNER 25 SERVICE RECORDS PANORAMIC SUNROOF NAVIGATION DIESEL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG0EB0EG219585
Stock: 219585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,000$1,613 Below Market
Tuscaloosa Ford - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Tuscaloosa Ford is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK. This GLK 350 GLK is beautifully finished in White and complimented by Mocha w/Leather Seating. It comes well equipped with . Gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 19/26 City/Highway MPG, Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Sunroof/Moonroof.Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyAt Tuscaloosa Ford, we proudly serve the great Tuscaloosa area with outstanding service and rock-bottom pricing. Less than an hour away, we also offer Birmingham residents an alternative choice for your next new Ford vehicle. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience that are set on satisfying our customers' needs. We invite you to browse our new and used inventory here on our website, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing. You can also learn more about our parts and service departments, and check out the latest specials. In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax, & title. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB9EG199166
Stock: L0620A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 80,819 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,788$1,638 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Camera, Panoramic Roof, 115V AC Power Outlet, 19 5 Triple Spoke Wheels, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Digital Compass Display, Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, KEYLESS GO, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof, Premium 1 Package, Radio: COMAND with Navigation & 6 Disc CD/DVD, Rear-View Camera, Side Skirts Painted, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio.Odometer is 2444 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyLocated in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, Multimedia Package, Premium 1 Package, 6 Speakers, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND with Navigation & 6 Disc CD/DVD, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Garage Door Opener, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Rear-View Camera, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Side Skirts Painted, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 115V AC Power Outlet, Digital Compass Display, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Seats, MB-Tex Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, 19 5 Triple Spoke Wheels, Rear window wiper, 3.27 Axle Ratio, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Roof Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB3EG160010
Stock: S06546B2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 52,560 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,491
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class RWD 4dr GLK 350..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB7EG308689
Stock: A308689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 67,738 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$19,000
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
White 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLKCall us at 303-738-7700 All Mercedes-Benz of Littleton vehicles are fully inspected. We have been in business for over 20 years selling and servicing luxury vehicles in Littleton Colorado. We will do everything we can to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB4EG225202
Stock: P7633A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 59,496 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,045$337 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 4MATICÂ Black CARFAX One-Owner. GLK 350 4MATICÂ , 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, 4MATICÂ , Black. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB3EG325940
Stock: 325940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 23,715 milesFair Deal
$22,995$489 Below Market
Atlantic Volkswagen - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
Atlantic Auto Group offers many automotive products and services to our Atlantic City area customers. From quality new Volkswagen, Jeep and Chrysler vehicles to quality used and Certified Pre-Owned cars. We know anyone looking for a luxury car, convertible, sports car or SUV in Greater Atlantic City - South Jersey will likely find what they want at our dealership and at a price lower than they may expect.Call Atlantic Auto Group or come visit us in person from today. We're conveniently located at 6820 Tilton Road Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. We look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB1EG325810
Stock: 25810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 60,958 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,947$1,325 Below Market
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
TWO OWNER SUPER CLEAN 2014 MERCEDES BENZ GLK350 SPORT 4MATIC AWD! PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE! MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE! LANE TRACKING PACKAGE! APPEARANCE PACKAGE! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! PANORAMA SUNROOF! REAR VIEW CAMERA! BLIND SPOT ASSIST! LANE DEPARTURE WARNING! PARK ASSIST! KEYLESS GO! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! SATELLITE RADIO! DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM! POWER LIFTGATE! 20 INCH SPORT ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $50,230! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB7EG301558
Stock: 6556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 63,004 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,000
Mercedes-Benz of Austin - Austin / Texas
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK in Black, 115V AC Power Outlet, 19" 5 Triple Spoke Wheels, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Digital Compass Display, Garage Door Opener, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, Multimedia Package, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof, Premium 1 Package, Radio: COMAND w/Navigation & 6 Disc CD/DVD, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9556 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study46 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF AUSTIN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mercedesbenzofaustin.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of Austin is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving Proudly serving Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Liberty Hill, Lakeway, Pflugerville, Bee Cave, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Manor, Elgin, Marble Falls, Granite Shoals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB4EG259656
Stock: ML60385B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 51,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,985$753 Below Market
Dana Motors - Billings / Montana
From Edmunds: The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is one of the best examples of a luxury automaker effectively transferring most of its intrinsic quality and high-end features into a smaller package. This small crossover is freight-train stable at high speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And like most Mercedes-Benzes, the GLK feels like it's built to last for a couple generations. The GLK boasts an angular design theme that looks like nothing else in its class and makes it immediately recognizable as a Mercedes-Benz. When it was introduced, the GLK wasn't all that opulent inside, but a recent makeover brought more luxurious materials as well as a more appealing design for the dashboard and some of the controls. It's also pretty easy to decide which 2014 GLK-Class to buy, as apart from option packages, the only real choices come down to the engine, The 2014 GLK350 has a stout, 302-horsepower V6 that moves this tidily sized crossover with distinct authority, while the efficiency-oriented GLK250 Bluetec uses a 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel. The GLK250 is quite a bit slower than the GLK350, but the diesel's stellar fuel economy largely atones for that. You'll also find most of the same high-tech features fitted to Mercedes' big-money models, but in a nod to keeping the 2014 GLK in the realm of affordability, many advanced electronic safety and convenience features are offered in option packages or as stand-alone items. If you pile on too many of these desirable extras, the GLK suddenly gets rather unaffordable -- a common dilemma for entry-level luxury crossover shoppers. Other drawbacks on the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class include its unusually small backseat and cargo area, and small rear doors that make it difficult for taller adults to get in and out of the rear seat. If you foresee often having a steady flow of rear-seat passengers, roomier rivals like the 2014 Acura RDX, 2014 Audi Q5 and 2014 BMW X3 are worth considering as alternatives. If, however, you're set on parking a Mercedes-Benz crossover in your driveway, there's no denying that the 2014 GLK-Class looks and feels special. Moreover, it goes down the road with a top-to-bottom solidity that no competitor in this class can totally match. 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class models The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is a small, five-passenger crossover. The line comprises the GLK350 and the diesel-powered GLK250 Bluetec. Standard equipment on both models includes 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, rear privacy glass, roof rails, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, memory and four-way lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a cargo cover. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, the COMAND electronics interface (with a 5.8-inch display), the mbrace2 emergency communications system and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Premium 1 package adds a power liftgate, auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. A Leather package adds leather upholstery, memory functions and four-way lumbar adjustment for the front passenger seat and upgraded head restraints. There are two lighting option groups. The Lighting package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers and automatic high-beam control. The Ambient Lighting package brings just that for the interior. Adding the Multimedia package gets you a 7-inch display, a rearview camera, a CD/DVD player, 10GB of music storage, a navigation system and voice control. The Lane Tracking package adds blind-spot warning and lane-departure/lane-keeping systems. The Appearance package brings 20-inch wheels (19s on the GLK250), aluminum roof rails and a chrome tailgate strip. Rounding out the 2014 GLK's extensive list of option packages is the Sport package, which adds 20-inch AMG-styled wheels (19-inch wheels for the GLK250), aluminum roof rails and unique LED running lamps and AMG-designed styling elements. Stand-alone options include running boards, a trailer hitch, an automated parking system, keyless ignition/entry, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system, satellite radio, the iPod/USB audio interface and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. 2014 Highlights Apart from some content changes, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is unchanged. Performance & mpg The gasoline V6-motivated GLK350 has standard rear-wheel drive, with 4Matic all-wheel drive as an option. All-wheel drive is standard on the GLK250 Bluetec. All 2014 GLK models come standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual gear-selection capability via steering-wheel paddles. The GLK350's 3.5-liter V6 develops 302 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque. An automatic stop-start system shuts down the engine to save fuel when the car comes to a stop. In Edmunds testing, a GLK350 4Matic sped from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, making it just as quick as the six-cylinder versions of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) for rear-wheel-drive models and 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/25 mpg highway) for 4Matic AWD models. (Note that SULEV versions sold in select states have slightly higher mpg ratings.) The GLK250 Bluetec gets a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel engine good for 200 hp and a V8-like 369 lb-ft of torque. At our test track, the GLK250 had a 0-60 time of 8.2 seconds, which isn't exactly slow but is certainly off the rapid pace set by this segment's jocks. On the upside, the GLK250 Bluetec is one of the most fuel-efficient luxury crossovers out there, with EPA ratings of 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/33 mpg highway). These figures surpass Audi's more costly Q5 hybrid and aren't much lower than the Lexus RX 450h hybrid. Properly equipped, any GLK can tow up to 3,500 pounds. Safety The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a driver drowsiness monitor. The new-for-2014 mbrace2 emergency communications system provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and a system that alerts the owner when a selected speed or boundary is exceeded by another driver (say, a teen or valet). A rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring and lane-departure warning systems are available as package options, while an automated parking system (with front/rear parking sensors) is a stand-alone option. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the GLK received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In Edmunds brake testing, the GLK350 4Matic came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, while a GLK250 performed the same feat in 124 feet. For this class, the former is a short distance, while the latter is average. Driving While the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK350's V6 delivers brisk acceleration that borders on exciting (at least by small crossover standards), the diesel engine is truly impressive for its combination of stout pulling power and compact-carlike fuel economy. Although the diesel can feel a bit flat-footed when you're pulling away from a stop, it soon hits its stride and is startlingly refined and silent. Drive 100 yards down the road and you can't help but marvel at the feeling of solidity the GLK exhibits. The ride is mostly supple; although more severe bumps and ruts can be felt, the sharpness of the jolt is ably absorbed. Some consumers might find the ride quality too firm, but we think the GLK's crisp, controlled handling more than compensates. That said, the Acura RDX and Lexus RX are reasonable alternatives if you want a softer ride. For the most part, this Benz's cabin is serene, with little in the way of engine, road or wind noise. At faster highway speeds (over 70 mph), however, wind noise rises in a big way. The latter is likely an unfortunate side effect of this crossover's blocky design and relatively upright windshield. Interior From the pleasing finish of the standard MB-Tex upholstery to the wood and metallic accents seen throughout the cabin, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class looks and feels like a true luxury vehicle on the inside. Indeed, if there is any inexpensive plastic used in the GLK's interior, it's certainly not evident -- not something we can say for every vehicle in this class. The use of a steering-column-mounted gearshift lever frees up center console space, allowing for a spacious storage bin under a sliding panel. This is not only handy but also makes the front seat area feel less crowded. Cabin controls are a little complicated at first, but the combination of dashboard buttons, steering wheel controls and the multifunction COMAND knob provide a reasonable solution for the operation of the complicated stereo, navigation and phone functions. The climate controls are simple to use, but are mounted a little low in the GLK. Maximum cargo capacity is a rather skimpy 54.7 cubic feet, highlighting one of the few drawbacks of the 2014 GLK's packaging. That's significantly less cargo capacity than in most other small crossover SUVs. It's a similar story in the backseat: Legroom is tight for adults and small rear doors make it difficult to exit the vehicle gracefully. Headroom is ample for all, however. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB9EG286674
Stock: P2467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,500$1,108 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Florence - Florence / South Carolina
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated Seats, Keyless Access/Push Button Start, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Panorama Sunroof, Great Color Combination. Make sure your next pre-owned vehicle is a Five Star Vehicle!! Five Star Florence happily serves Florence, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Charlotte, Charleston, Summerville, Grand Strand, Fayetteville, Orangeburg, Darlington, Conway, Dillon, Lugoff, Marion, Manning, and all surrounding areas. We are proud to offer sales and services for all makes and models including Chevrolet, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Jaguar, Lexus, Land Rover Range Rover, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, and many more!! Don't want to come to the dealership to make a purchase? Don't worry, we will deliver to you with complimentary delivery within 200 miles! Call us today to schedule your VIP appointment or if you have any questions at all. We look forward to earning your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB7EG325847
Stock: 203112A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 49,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,987
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! * PANORAMIC ROOF, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * HOMELINK, * Pre-qualified for 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, 115V AC Power Outlet, 19" 5 Triple Spoke Wheels, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Chrome Door Handle Inserts (Set of 4), Digital Compass Display, Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof, Premium 1 Package, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio. 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK350 PANO/PREMIUM 4MATIC - $5K OPTIONS 4MATIC Polar White 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyYour car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB8EG332687
Stock: 332687C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 89,594 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,999$1,198 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $39,480*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is one of the best examples of a luxury automaker effectively transferring most of its intrinsic quality and high-end features into a smaller package. This small crossover is freight-train stable at high speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And like most Mercedes-Benzes, the GLK feels like it's built to last for a couple generations. Standard equipment on GLK 350 models includes 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, rear privacy glass, roof rails, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, memory and four-way lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a cargo cover. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, the COMAND electronics interface (with a 5.8-inch display), the mbrace2 emergency communications system and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. FEATURES AWD Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Liftgate Power Seats Privacy Glass Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB9EG197512
Stock: 197512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-10-2019
