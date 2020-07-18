Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me

333 listings
GLK-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    89,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,499

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC®

    46,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,500

    $3,882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC®

    50,301 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $20,943

    $2,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC in Red
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC®

    36,260 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,599

    $3,987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC®

    85,625 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,597

    $2,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC®

    73,022 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,990

    $2,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    104,880 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $1,625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350

    54,748 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $2,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC®

    61,030 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC®

    38,518 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,500

    $1,975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    87,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,988

    $1,275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350

    60,391 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,864

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 in Red
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350

    56,820 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,888

    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350

    33,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $24,995

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC®

    54,218 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,116

    $1,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350

    40,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,999

    $1,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350

    27,474 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $25,490

    $682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350

    72,040 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,000

    $1,346 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.1
36 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
It was such a good lease deal with took two!
pete albano,09/03/2015
GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
After 5 volvos between the 2 of us, and a Land Rover, VW and Honda in between and with Volvo's reluctance to negotiate their high leases, the MB 2015 GLK AWD was not only refreshing but the most luxurious riding vehicle we have owned to date! Edmunds is right, this car is solid, over 4,000 pounds in weight, holds the road and with an an engine you cannot hear. The acceleration has no turbo lag and we are spoiled with the quiet, smooth ride and the engine's effortless changing of gears we cannot hear or feel it. (Take that volvo and VW) I am 6'1 215 male athletic build, front seats are comfy, head room we love, harder to find cars with expansive head room. The AWD will be much appreciated in the harsh Minnesota winters. The safety mechanisms are second to none. Plus knee airbags for the driver! The 19 inch tires plant you firmly on the pavement but don't be fooled, this baby can get up and GO! We are in love with the engine's power for highway driving. Truly this is luxury at its best. Volvo's are nice, but Benz is superb! The best thing about both our 2015 GLK's are the lease rates. MB leases it's demo's (take note Volvo, thank you for rejecting my off on your 2015 Volvo xc70 demo which after my offer sat on the lot for 3 months!) My GLK is red, black leather no sunroof or manual gate but everything else. $329 month 2 year lease 7500 a year (yeah we dont' drive much) My partner, 2015 GLK white, tan leather, wood dash, dual sunroof and power gate $350 a month 2 year lease 7500 a year. It was $3k down on EACH vehicle, hefty, but leasing costs. We look forward to the redesign and re badging the 2016 GLC and look forward to a long long long relationship with MB. (take that Volvo!)
Report abuse
