Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me

After 5 volvos between the 2 of us, and a Land Rover, VW and Honda in between and with Volvo's reluctance to negotiate their high leases, the MB 2015 GLK AWD was not only refreshing but the most luxurious riding vehicle we have owned to date! Edmunds is right, this car is solid, over 4,000 pounds in weight, holds the road and with an an engine you cannot hear. The acceleration has no turbo lag and we are spoiled with the quiet, smooth ride and the engine's effortless changing of gears we cannot hear or feel it. (Take that volvo and VW) I am 6'1 215 male athletic build, front seats are comfy, head room we love, harder to find cars with expansive head room. The AWD will be much appreciated in the harsh Minnesota winters. The safety mechanisms are second to none. Plus knee airbags for the driver! The 19 inch tires plant you firmly on the pavement but don't be fooled, this baby can get up and GO! We are in love with the engine's power for highway driving. Truly this is luxury at its best. Volvo's are nice, but Benz is superb! The best thing about both our 2015 GLK's are the lease rates. MB leases it's demo's (take note Volvo, thank you for rejecting my off on your 2015 Volvo xc70 demo which after my offer sat on the lot for 3 months!) My GLK is red, black leather no sunroof or manual gate but everything else. $329 month 2 year lease 7500 a year (yeah we dont' drive much) My partner, 2015 GLK white, tan leather, wood dash, dual sunroof and power gate $350 a month 2 year lease 7500 a year. It was $3k down on EACH vehicle, hefty, but leasing costs. We look forward to the redesign and re badging the 2016 GLC and look forward to a long long long relationship with MB. (take that Volvo!)

