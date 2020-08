Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me

Wiesner Buick GMC - Conroe / Texas

CARFAX One-Owner. Lunar Blue Metallic 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 250 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.1L Diesel DOHC BiTurbo 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Weather band radio.Since 1972 Wiesner has been a name people around Houston and Conroe have trusted for great sales and service. Past Chairman of the Board and CEO John Wiesner was born in Richmond, Texas and grew up in Hempstead. He married Beth Sorsby, also of Hempstead. They were graduates of Southern Methodist University. Mr. Wiesner started his automotive career in Hempstead in 1949, then moved to Baytown. In 1977, he purchased the Buick-Pontiac-GMC dealership in Conroe which is now the main headquarters for the Wiesner Automotive Group. Today the Wiesner Family carries on the tradition started by their father and grand-father by maintaining that great level of trust through community involvement, promoting quality brands and standing behind the motto Buy for Less at Wiesner.Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyReviews:* Solid feel; sophisticated ride and handling; powerful V6 engine; efficient diesel model; luxurious, impeccably crafted cabin; abundant safety features. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class has an aggressive stance, with gorgeous sculpting on its side profile, a bold oversize grille, and large windows for superb visibility. It is offered in two models, the GLK250 BlueTEC, and the GLK350. The GLK250 BlueTEC comes equipped with a 200hp, 2.1L twin-turbo clean diesel engine, paired with a 7-speed automatic with shift paddles. The GLK350 has the same transmission, but is packing a 302hp, 3.5L, gasoline Direct Injection V6 engine under the. While both models offer 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the GLK350 also gives you the option of available Rear-wheel Drive. The experience of the GLK interior is simply superb, and will immerse you in comfort and luxury. It is finished with soft-touch materials, and possesses an intuitive and clean instrument panel, Burl Walnut wood trim, and 8-way power-adjustable front seats. Option packages abound for the GLK-Class. There is the available Premium 1 Package, which features items such as a power lift gate, panorama roof, and media interface. Or, the optional Leather, Lighting, or Interior Ambient Lighting Packages might be to your liking as well. The available Multimedia Package is tough to resist with a 7-inch color screen, navigation system, rear view camera, 10GB of space for your music, and Dolby Digital 5.1 sound if you also order the available harman/kardon sound system. Further, it boasts improved Voice Control for navigation, telephone and audio. Plus, the optional Lane Tracking Package gives you Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist. Standard safety features include 9 airbags, Automatic Brake Drying, hill start assist, and NECK PRO front headrests which move forward and slightly up to help reduce the severity of whiplash injuries. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCGG0EB0FG355152

Stock: LC5395A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-04-2020