Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale Near Me
- 89,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,499
Wiesner Buick GMC - Conroe / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Lunar Blue Metallic 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 250 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.1L Diesel DOHC BiTurbo 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Weather band radio.Since 1972 Wiesner has been a name people around Houston and Conroe have trusted for great sales and service. Past Chairman of the Board and CEO John Wiesner was born in Richmond, Texas and grew up in Hempstead. He married Beth Sorsby, also of Hempstead. They were graduates of Southern Methodist University. Mr. Wiesner started his automotive career in Hempstead in 1949, then moved to Baytown. In 1977, he purchased the Buick-Pontiac-GMC dealership in Conroe which is now the main headquarters for the Wiesner Automotive Group. Today the Wiesner Family carries on the tradition started by their father and grand-father by maintaining that great level of trust through community involvement, promoting quality brands and standing behind the motto Buy for Less at Wiesner.Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyReviews:* Solid feel; sophisticated ride and handling; powerful V6 engine; efficient diesel model; luxurious, impeccably crafted cabin; abundant safety features. Source: Edmunds* The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class has an aggressive stance, with gorgeous sculpting on its side profile, a bold oversize grille, and large windows for superb visibility. It is offered in two models, the GLK250 BlueTEC, and the GLK350. The GLK250 BlueTEC comes equipped with a 200hp, 2.1L twin-turbo clean diesel engine, paired with a 7-speed automatic with shift paddles. The GLK350 has the same transmission, but is packing a 302hp, 3.5L, gasoline Direct Injection V6 engine under the. While both models offer 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the GLK350 also gives you the option of available Rear-wheel Drive. The experience of the GLK interior is simply superb, and will immerse you in comfort and luxury. It is finished with soft-touch materials, and possesses an intuitive and clean instrument panel, Burl Walnut wood trim, and 8-way power-adjustable front seats. Option packages abound for the GLK-Class. There is the available Premium 1 Package, which features items such as a power lift gate, panorama roof, and media interface. Or, the optional Leather, Lighting, or Interior Ambient Lighting Packages might be to your liking as well. The available Multimedia Package is tough to resist with a 7-inch color screen, navigation system, rear view camera, 10GB of space for your music, and Dolby Digital 5.1 sound if you also order the available harman/kardon sound system. Further, it boasts improved Voice Control for navigation, telephone and audio. Plus, the optional Lane Tracking Package gives you Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist. Standard safety features include 9 airbags, Automatic Brake Drying, hill start assist, and NECK PRO front headrests which move forward and slightly up to help reduce the severity of whiplash injuries. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG0EB0FG355152
Stock: LC5395A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-04-2020
- 46,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,500$3,882 Below Market
Rite Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
,Rite Cars Inc, Used car dealer stands behind each and every vehicle, Come and See why we are better than other dealers included in purchase price. All of our vehicles include a vehicle history report. We Accept all applications and arrange Financing for all our customers regardless of your past credit history. All advertised prices exclude registration, taxes, title and dealer fees .please see dealer for more details. Please come prepared to take your car home same day. We will make your visit a very pleasant experience to remember. We have a large selection of vehicles in stock. To confirm availability of a vehicle advertised, please contact the dealership at (631) 884-2800. We believe in full disclosure. Come see the difference in buying a Pre-owned car from Rite Cars Inc, with a huge inventory, Conveniently Located in Suffolk county of Long Island by train or Drive just 20 miles from New York City. Huge customer parking and Customer waiting lounge. Visit our website for more details. www.ritecars.com SE HABLA ESPANOL. All offers subject to change: Customers must present a copy of this advertisement to receive the internet price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB3FG435212
Stock: 435212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,301 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$20,943$2,829 Below Market
Germain Ford of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated and Cooled Seats, Touch Screen, Navigation, PANORAMA ROOF, Blind Spot Monitors, Leather Seats, COMANDÂ System w/Hard-Drive Navigation, Navigation System. Black 4MATICÂ 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VWE HAVE INCLUDED 30+ PHOTO'S OF OUR VEHICLES. PLEASE VISIT WWW.GERMAINFORD.COM. Odometer is 18733 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyWhat is Live Market Pricing? Simple. Live Market Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. Pre-owned Live Market Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Value Pricing on every single Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell. We don't play the pricing games. See for yourself how we measure up to the competitors by. 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 4MATICÂ
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB0FG394635
Stock: GD0604A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 36,260 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,599$3,987 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Nashville - Franklin / Tennessee
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 features NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH COMMUNICATIONS, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MEMORY SEAT CONTROLS, LUMBAR SUPPORT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORS, TRACTION CONTROL, SECURITY SYSTEM, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, MARS RED EXTERIOR COLOR, AND BLACK INTERIOR COLOR. MERCEDES-BENZ of NASHVILLE Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is located at 630 Bakers Bridge Ave. Nashville, TN 37067. Our dealership sets the standard high and has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. It is this commitment to excellence that makes our customer service not only our promise to you it is our mission!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB5FG382934
Stock: TFG382934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 85,625 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,597$2,772 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
ONE OWNER! Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class delivers a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" 5 Triple Spoke, Valet Function, Trip Computer.*This Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: 7-Speed Driver Adaptive Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: 235/50 R19 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mobility Kit.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 can get you a trustworthy GLK-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB4FG381001
Stock: TFG381001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 73,022 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,990$2,943 Below Market
Buick GMC Of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book! GLK 350 trim. CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, iPod/MP3 Input. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'The GLK is utterly composed at high cruising speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans.'. AFFORDABILITY This GLK 350 is priced $3,100 below Kelley Blue Book. Pricing analysis performed on 7/18/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB6FG396101
Stock: FG396101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 104,880 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,500$1,625 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
**CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **2 OWNERS, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **LOADED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **USB PORT, **BACKUP CAMERA, **SIRIUS XM, **4WD, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 115V AC Power Outlet, 3.07 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Digital Compass Display, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage Door Opener, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof, Power windows, Premium 1 Package, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 19'' x 7.5'' Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum. 24/33 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG0EB3FG398691
Stock: 16789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,748 milesGreat Deal
$18,999$2,306 Below Market
Glenview Luxury Imports - Glenview / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB0FG359582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,030 milesGreat Deal
$18,995$2,242 Below Market
High Line Auto Sales - Willowbrook / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB3FG365209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,518 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$24,500$1,975 Below Market
BMW of Atlantic City - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD Mercedes-BenzGLK-Class GLK 350. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class: The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class borrows the appearance of the automaker's larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually a very manageable size for city-dwellers. The GLK-Class has a powerful 302-horsepower V6, car-like independent suspension and upright 8-way power-adjustable seating, featuring a decidedly car-like experience. Twenty-three cubic-feet of cargo space in back means the GLK is practical as well. Fold the rear seat down and that space more than doubles, to 54 cubic feet. Available 4MATIC 4-wheel drive provides all-weather sure-footedness. Starting price on the GLK-Class is under $39,000. This model sets itself apart with Manageable size and maneuverability, diesel availability, strong acceleration, interior space, and available 4-wheel drive We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB0FG390679
Stock: FG390679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 87,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,988$1,275 Below Market
Seeger Toyota of St. Robert - Saint Robert / Missouri
Delivers 33 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class boasts a Twin Turbo Diesel I-4 2.1 L/131 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum, Valet Function.* This Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Driver Adaptive Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 235/50 R19 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class has an aggressive stance, with gorgeous sculpting on its side profile, a bold oversize grille, and large windows for superb visibility. It is offered in two models, the GLK250 BlueTEC, and the GLK350. The GLK250 BlueTEC comes equipped with a 200hp, 2.1L twin-turbo clean diesel engine, paired with a 7-speed automatic with shift paddles. The GLK350 has the same transmission, but is packing a 302hp, 3.5L, gasoline Direct Injection V6 engine under the. While both models offer 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the GLK350 also gives you the option of available Rear-wheel Drive. The experience of the GLK interior is simply superb, and will immerse you in comfort and luxury. It is finished with soft-touch materials, and possesses an intuitive and clean instrument panel, Burl Walnut wood trim, and 8-way power-adjustable front seats. Option packages abound for the GLK-Class. There is the available Premium 1 Package, which features items such as a power lift gate, panorama roof, and media interface. Or, the optional Leather, Lighting, or Interior Ambient Lighting Packages might be to your liking as well. The available Multimedia Package is tough to resist with a 7-inch color screen, navigation system, rear view camera, 10GB of space for your music, and Dolby Digital 5.1 sound if you also order the available harman/kardon sound system. Further, it boasts improved Voice Control for navigation, telephone and audio. Plus, the optional Lane Tracking Package gives you Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist. Standard safety features include 9 airbags, Automatic Brake Drying, hill start assist, and NECK PRO front headrests which move forward and slightly up to help reduce the severity of whiplash injuries.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Seeger Toyota of St. Robert located at 169 Saint Robert Blvd, Saint Robert, MO 65584 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG0EB8FG432690
Stock: P9802B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 60,391 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,864
Toyota of Alvin - Alvin / Texas
**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NON SMOKER**. Odometer is 7780 miles below market average!2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK Iridium Silver Metallic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V GLK 350 RWD 7-Speed AutomaticAwards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB6FG403763
Stock: FG403763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 56,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,888
AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas
Premium 1 Package Lane Tracking Package Heated Front Seats Keyless Go Dual Moonroof Becker Map Pilot Pre-Wiring Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Burl Walnut Wood Trim Mars Red Sahara Beige/Mocha; Mb-Tex Upholstery Side Skirts Painted Wheels: 19" 5 Triple Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class? This is it. This Mercedes-Benz includes: BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM SAHARA BEIGE/MOCHA, MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY SIDE SKIRTS PAINTED HEATED FRONT SEATS PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE MARS RED WHEELS: 19 5 TRIPLE SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) LANE TRACKING PACKAGE BECKER MAP PILOT PRE-WIRING KEYLESS GO *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class: The 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class borrows the appearance of the automaker's larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually a very manageable size for city-dwellers. The GLK-Class has a powerful 302-horsepower V6, car-like independent suspension and upright 8-way power-adjustable seating, featuring a decidedly car-like experience. Twenty-three cubic-feet of cargo space in back means the GLK is practical as well. Fold the rear seat down and that space more than doubles, to 54 cubic feet. Available 4MATIC 4-wheel drive provides all-weather sure-footedness. Starting price on the GLK-Class is under $39,000. Interesting features of this model are Manageable size and maneuverability, diesel availability, strong acceleration, interior space, and available 4-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB1FG402052
Stock: FG402052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 33,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,995$743 Below Market
Fields Motorcars - Lakeland / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program.LOW MILES - 33,157! GLK 350 trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Seats, KEYLESS-GO, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, IPOD/MP3 MEDIA INTERFACE PACKAGE, WHEELS: 20' 5-SPOKE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Dual Zone A/C Onboard Communications System, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES HEATED FRONT SEATS, KEYLESS-GO, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, IPOD/MP3 MEDIA INTERFACE PACKAGE iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, WHEELS: 20' 5-SPOKE Tires: 235/45 R20 AS. Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 with Polar White exterior and Sahara Beige/Mocha interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'The GLK is utterly composed at high cruising speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans.'. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY In addition to our selection of new Mercedes-Benz cars we are also a used car dealer. We can assist you there as well. Visit our pre-owned inventory page to see our large collection of pre-owned Mercedes vehicles as well as used cars from other quality manufacturers. You can view the cars we have here at our Mercedes dealership to get an idea of our selection of vehicles available to Florida drivers. If you see something you like stop by our dealer lot for a test drive. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB5FG401406
Stock: LF828193A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 54,218 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,116$1,654 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 4dr 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is designo Diamond White Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK 4dr 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is designo Diamond White Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG8JB6FG342507
Stock: 46031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 40,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,999$1,493 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Pierce - Fort Pierce / Florida
115V AC Power Outlet, Aluminum Roof Rails, Appearance Package, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Digital Compass Display, Garage Door Opener, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, KEYLESS GO , Power Liftgate, Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroof, Premium 1 Package, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20 5-Spoke. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 29335 miles below market average!Black 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 4D Sport Utility RWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VCall Mercedes-Benz of Fort Pierce @772-577-2694 for more info or to schedule a VIP test drive at your home or office. Ask about special below market sign and drive financing with no payments for 90 days. Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB4FG419766
Stock: FG419766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 27,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$25,490$682 Below Market
Vaughn Motorgroup - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB1FG439327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,040 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,000$1,346 Below Market
Jackie Cooper Imports - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Want us to come to you? No problem! At Home Car Shopping is here for you. Test drive any vehicle anywhere - Home or Office - We bring the car to you! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2015 GLK, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. Plus, At Home Delivery - We bring the vehicle & paperwork to you! 3 Day Love It or Leave It Satisfaction Guarantee! We look forward to hearing from you!Navigation System/GPS/NAV, Panoramic Roof, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitors, 115V AC Power Outlet, 19" 5 Triple Spoke Wheels, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, COMAND® System w/Hard-Drive Navigation, Digital Compass Display, Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, KEYLESS GO®, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3-years, Power Liftgate, Premium 1 Package, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio.Awards:* JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyJackie Cooper Imports is committed to customer service, and you have our personal guarantee that we will work hard to save you time and money. We have one of the area's largest new and used inventories, and we are excited about the opportunity to earn your business. Factory trained Certified Technicians inspected this vehicle and it has passed a stringent 167-Point Inspection and Reconditioning Process. We will show you the Carfax and all maintenance work done to vehicle. Make your dreams a reality please phone or email for vehicle availability and a VIP test drive appointment 877-662-1701!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG5HB4FG432601
Stock: G432601B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
