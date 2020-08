Close

National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland

This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDC0G4KB5HF169077

Stock: 169077

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020