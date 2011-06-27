Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for Sale Near Me
- $28,288Great Deal | $6,504 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®35,383 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB5HF169077
Stock: 169077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $32,225Great Deal | $4,726 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®16,086 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATICÂ NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., ***Premium Package1*** ***115V AC Power Outlet, Blind Spot Assist, Brushed Aluminum Running Boards, Burmester Surround Sound System, Entrance Lamps In Doors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Star, KEYLESS GOÂ , Memory seat, Panorama Roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Premium 1 Package, Premium audio system: COMAND, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Trailer Hitch, Turn signal indicator mirrors*** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 12135 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB4HF160953
Stock: 20768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $26,295Great Deal | $6,832 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®25,319 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB5HV007245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$26,591Great Deal | $3,975 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30014,231 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Woodland Hills - Woodland Hills / California
GLC 300 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year Thanks for Looking ,If you would like any additional Information, Such as a copy of the Free Car Fax History Report or Additional Photo's , We are here to help ! Give us a call at 855-943-1776 , visit our website at www.LexusofWoodlandhills.com , or come visit us out our easy to get to location right off the 101 in Woodland Hills CA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB6HF125168
Stock: T20L1521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,555Great Deal | $4,590 below market
Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30028,321 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Calstar Motors - Glendale / California
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! You'll be impressed by a spectacular blend of technology, style and refinement. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. With less than 30,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a trip computer, power front seats, and seat memory. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB6HF271456
Stock: 220P300
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $30,995Great Deal | $3,954 below market
Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30020,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Premium 2 Package Panorama Roof Burmester Surround Sound System Heated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Black Ash Open Pore Wood Trim Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Black Fabric Roof Liner Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS PANORAMA ROOF BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM BLACK FABRIC ROOF LINER PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE BLACK ASH OPEN PORE WOOD TRIM WHEELS: 18 5-SPOKE HEATED FRONT SEATS All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB2HF260597
Stock: HF260597
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $25,955Great Deal | $8,599 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®37,660 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB9HV003361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,999Great Deal | $4,577 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®23,880 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Iridium Silver Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged GPS Navigation, Back Up Camera, Moonroof, Leather, Heated Seats, GLC 300 4MATIC , 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC , Leather Seating Package, Navigation System, Panorama Roof, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat w/Memory, Rain sensing wipers.Odometer is 7458 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGAwards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the yearWelcome to Drewing Automotive, owned by Rusty and Gary Drewing. As your mid-Missouri BMW and Mercedes-Benz dealer, excellent customer service is always our #1 priority. From start to finish, we'll make sure your visit to Drewing Automotive is the best car-buying experience.Reviews: * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; a long list of advanced safety features are available; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds * Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride; abundant safety equipment that is better executed than most; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB9HF141802
Stock: MU4655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- Price Drop$23,484Great Deal | $5,641 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30037,931 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaBelle Ford - LaBelle / Florida
*LaBelle Ford* Your Down Home Country Dealer Lowest New and Used Car Prices in Fl and No Dealer Fee Open 6 days a week from 9AM to serve you at your convenience Mon - Fri 9 to 8 Sat 9 to 6 Sunday 12 to 5 * Sales: 855-206-5510 * Service: 855-399-2561 * Parts: 866-203-2609
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB5HF245608
Stock: 5245608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $27,288Great Deal | $5,437 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®44,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB5HV010209
Stock: 010209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $37,995Great Deal | $5,000 below market
Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30011,706 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay - Cutler Bay / Florida
Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. designo Diamond White Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300This vehicle's options includes: Driver Assistance Package (23P), Night Package (Black Roof Rails), Night Package (P55), Premium 3 Package (115V AC Power Outlet, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active-LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Balance, Ambient Lighting, Badging on Dashboard, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS® w/Pre-Safe Brake, DVD Coding, Entrance Lamps In Doors, KEYLESS GO®, MB Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, PRE-SAFE PLUS, PRE-SAFE Plus Rear-End Collision Protection, Radio: COMAND® System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Assist, and Touchpad), Sport Package (AMG Bodystyling and MB-Tex Covered Dashboard), Sport Package Exterior, Storage Package, Brushed Aluminum Running Boards, Burmester Surround Sound System, LED Logo Projector, Panorama Roof, Trailer Hitch, Wheels: 20" Black Multi-Spoke AMG, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. 115V AC Power Outlet, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active-LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Balance, Ambient Lighting, AMG Bodystyling, Badging on Dashboard, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Black Roof Rails, Blind Spot Assist, Brushed Aluminum Running Boards, Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS® w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package (23P), DVD Coding, Entrance Lamps In Doors, KEYLESS GO®, LED Logo Projector, MB Illuminated Door Sill Panels, MB-Tex Covered Dashboard, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, Night Package, Night Package (P55), Panorama Roof, Premium 3 Package, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, PRE-SAFE PLUS, PRE-SAFE Plus Rear-End Collision Protection, Radio: COMAND® System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Assist, Sport Package, Sport Package Exterior, Storage Package, Touchpad, Trailer Hitch, Wheels: 20" Black Multi-Spoke AMG.22/28 City/H
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB8HF201926
Stock: V7149CB
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $29,991Great Deal | $3,566 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30022,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Certified. Polar White 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedClean Carfax, Non-Smoker, 115V AC Power Outlet, 18 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Entrance Lamps In Doors, KEYLESS GOÂ , Panorama Roof, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Warranty Deductible: $0Awards:* Motor Trend Automobiles of the yearFields Matters Because You Matter.Reviews:* Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds* Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; a long list of advanced safety features are available; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds* Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride; abundant safety equipment that is better executed than most; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JBXHF125447
Stock: PRC3158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $24,745Great Deal | $4,421 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30040,389 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miami Car Credit - Miami Gardens / Florida
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Brilliant Blue Metallic 4D Sport Utility 2.0L TurbochargedPower folding side view mirrors, BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTIVITY, Panoramic sunroof, 115V AC Power Outlet, 19" 5-Spoke Wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, Entrance Lamps In Doors, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/28 City/Highway MPGAwards: * Motor Trend Automobiles of the yearFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at Miami Car Credit has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.miamicarcredit.com Here, at Miami Car Credit, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Miami Car Credit sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Reviews: * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; a long list of advanced safety features are available; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds * Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver; solid fuel efficiency from the standard four-cylinder engine; plenty of room for adult-sized passengers in back; elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance. Source: Edmunds * Elegant interior and exterior design; excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride; abundant safety equipment that is better executed than most; fuel-efficient turbocharged engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JBXHF249623
Stock: 249623C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $23,636Great Deal | $4,928 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30041,693 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, PLEASE CHECK WITH THE DEALER FOR DETAILS ***Memory Package (Driver's Seat, Steering Column And Mirror, Ashtray Package, Exterior Chrome Package,MIRROR PACKAGE,Basic Interior Package,Offroad Appearance Package*** ***Blind Spot Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: COMAND, Rain sensing wipers, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Turn signal indicator mirrors,Natural Grain Black Ash Wood Trim,Touchpad*** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JBXHF129496
Stock: 19752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- $27,888Great Deal | $4,351 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®34,134 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB5HF143790
Stock: 143790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $42,992Great Deal | $4,642 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 4316,040 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
** AMG BI-TURBO** 4 MATIC** PANORAMIC ROOF** AMG WHEELS ** BLIND SPOT** RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$59,655.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Ambient Lighting, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front Power-Adjustable Bucket Seats w/Memory, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Panorama Roof, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD/DVD, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke w/Black Accents.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G6EB4HF161950
Stock: 161950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $23,988Great Deal | $6,553 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 30038,653 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 has a low 38653 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Mercedes-Benz GLC also includes Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JB6HF121184
Stock: HF121184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $26,195Great Deal | $4,259 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC®29,578 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
Navigation Blind Spot Assistance 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster,Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change dailywithout notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthlypayments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with$0 down, Rates, terms, finance thru dealer only, credit subject to primarylender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4KB2HF138160
Stock: 37612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2019