Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Consumer Reviews

LOVE it! - EXCEPT Nav and Back up camera OPTION cch204 , 02/16/2015 GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2014 NEW GLK 350 4Matic in December of 2013. Since then, we now have 9,200 miles on her. It's great! Love the look of it. Aggressive for a smaller SUV. AND the comfort of it! Options are great. EXCEPT the stock GPS sucks. It can't find it's way out of a paper bag. AND, for it's cost, there should be more (Standard) options. AND the iPod station keeps forgetting that it's plugged in. A back up monitor, better GPS ($3000 option) and tilting mirrors would be groovy standard. Not a lot of room for stuff and the dog. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Little Black Beauty Curtis Still , 05/25/2016 GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 16 of 19 people found this review helpful Car runs great! Great gas mileage, trunk space has plenty of room. We use this car to run around town and cart 2 kids around to sports activities. Its much easier to park than our GL450 and the backup camera is really nice. The front console is designed so you can put your cell phone in it and it will not slide around. The only negative remarks I have is in the back seat the cup holder is very cheaply made, nothing too heavy can go in it or it will break. The other is the moon roof cover is made of cheap fabric and prefer the solid look and feel of the GL450 model moon roof. The leather also doesn't seem to feel as nice as the GL450. Other than that, I feel the price we paid for a Mercedes out ways the other cars we had looked at (Subaru Outback, BMW X3, & Infiniti FX35. Performance Comfort

Bad Rap Bruce Rush , 12/28/2016 GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If you think that another suv with the stated purpose of luxury hauling of a couple of people on vacation or not really vigorous living, is better - then you are dreaming. Who really cares about the people riding in the back seat - I have a sedan for that. The cargo space is fine - an imperceptable difference to the competition. Simply a great car that does what it is supposed to do - especially if you get the distrionic plus, active lane assist and the rest of the works. How can anyone complain about this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

GLK is A-OK BDK , 07/21/2018 GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle. I am 6'1" and need some room. I owned a BMW X3 prior to this and I felt a bit cramped. The overall rating is above average. I would highly recommend this vehicle overall performance, comfort, style, and safety. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value