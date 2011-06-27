  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 GLK-Class
5(79%)4(14%)3(0%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

LOVE it! - EXCEPT Nav and Back up camera OPTION

cch204, 02/16/2015
GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Purchased a 2014 NEW GLK 350 4Matic in December of 2013. Since then, we now have 9,200 miles on her. It's great! Love the look of it. Aggressive for a smaller SUV. AND the comfort of it! Options are great. EXCEPT the stock GPS sucks. It can't find it's way out of a paper bag. AND, for it's cost, there should be more (Standard) options. AND the iPod station keeps forgetting that it's plugged in. A back up monitor, better GPS ($3000 option) and tilting mirrors would be groovy standard. Not a lot of room for stuff and the dog.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Little Black Beauty

Curtis Still, 05/25/2016
GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
16 of 19 people found this review helpful

Car runs great! Great gas mileage, trunk space has plenty of room. We use this car to run around town and cart 2 kids around to sports activities. Its much easier to park than our GL450 and the backup camera is really nice. The front console is designed so you can put your cell phone in it and it will not slide around. The only negative remarks I have is in the back seat the cup holder is very cheaply made, nothing too heavy can go in it or it will break. The other is the moon roof cover is made of cheap fabric and prefer the solid look and feel of the GL450 model moon roof. The leather also doesn't seem to feel as nice as the GL450. Other than that, I feel the price we paid for a Mercedes out ways the other cars we had looked at (Subaru Outback, BMW X3, & Infiniti FX35.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

Bad Rap

Bruce Rush, 12/28/2016
GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

If you think that another suv with the stated purpose of luxury hauling of a couple of people on vacation or not really vigorous living, is better - then you are dreaming. Who really cares about the people riding in the back seat - I have a sedan for that. The cargo space is fine - an imperceptable difference to the competition. Simply a great car that does what it is supposed to do - especially if you get the distrionic plus, active lane assist and the rest of the works. How can anyone complain about this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

GLK is A-OK

BDK, 07/21/2018
GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle. I am 6'1" and need some room. I owned a BMW X3 prior to this and I felt a bit cramped. The overall rating is above average. I would highly recommend this vehicle overall performance, comfort, style, and safety.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Don't purchase now - 2020

Michael, 01/10/2020
GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

As a caveat, this review represents my personal opinion as well as experience. For starters, I want to say that the comfort level and handling of this vehicle are great. We enjoy some of the options and have had an overall decent experience with the car as far as driveability goes. However... Now that this model has been discontinued for some time, I highly recommend that you consider carefully before purchasing it used. We own a 2014 GLK250 diesel that is in beautiful condition and is well cared for. Oil changes have always been on time as well as scheduled maintenance. The manufacturer's power trans warranty was for 50,000 miles or 4 years. At only 6 years old and 57,000 miles (low mileage), the transfer case has now gone bad. The cost for at Mercedes for the initial diagnosis was $155. Once the diagnosis was made, I was informed that a second diagnosis would have to be made to find out exactly what is wrong with the power transfer case - an additional $640. I'm waiting on a callback, but I can only guess that, with labor and parts, my total will be around $2000. Also, we have had an O2 sensor issue, an ABS sensor issue, a windshield wiper fluid issue, as well as a power fluid sensor issue. All of this with much less than 60k miles! Needless to say, once this issue has been resolved, we are going to select a non-Mercedes vehicle and trade this one in for something more reliable. Update: The issue was the planetary gear in the transfer case. The total cost was a little over $2100.00. It's a shame really. This has not been a stellar experience as a first-time Mercedes owner. Update #2: After yet another major issue (3 full weeks at the dealership) and only 6 months of ownership, we finally sold the little troublemaker!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
