Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews
2 Years Later
We picked this car up in Germany in Oct,2005, fresh off the 2006 production line. I highly recommend their white-glove international delivery. We tooled around on the autobahn at speeds of 120- 130mph with little effort. I only recently went on a road trip of any length in the U.S.; 2000 miles to NY and back to Atlanta. What a dream on the road! Surprizingly, room for 2 suitcases,a computer tower,various coolers and tote bags without having to put the top up! Mileage ran at 30mpg @ 70-80 cruising speed. Because this is a performance car, the ride is stiff, but not intolerable for long trips. The adjustability of the driver seat makes finding a comfortable setting easy. Navi system is adequate.
Great comvertable
This car has been great. No mechanical problems. Lots of power, even with 4 adult males. I bought the car new and it is still stylish. Granted, I have to move the drivers seat a little forward with people in the back, but not uncomfortable. It's virtually the only comvertable that you can actually get 4 people in. A convertable in California is a must. The best way to show guests our state. GREAT CAR
Ultimate Fun
This is a most beautifully designed car, and driving feels like floating on clouds. Enjoy the sound of the engine when starting the car. It is luxury at its best. Trunk space is small just enough for 2 small suitcases. Don't plan on doing major grocery shopping with this car. It is a great car but not practical in everyday life i.e. if you are on the road, in sales or real estate and need to transport kids/people. You need an "everyday" practical second car if you own a CLK. Save it for going out or somewhere special. It is so fast that you don't realize how fast you go. Total, absolute luxury. It will spoil you forever.
The best
I have owned 19 cars, five of which were Benz. My favorites were the 1965 250S and the current CLK 350. It's a dream on the interstate but it is equally a pleasure to cruise the beach. My only complaints are that the trunk is a bit on the cozy side, especially with the top down, and the navigation system is CD driven. However, the navigation system is very good and I would never buy another car without the factory installed system. Gas mileage is outstanding. On the interstate I get 28 regularly (at 80+ mph), although city driving is considerably less. Although the model styling is a few years old I still get many wonderful comments and thumbs up from drivers on the road.
CLK350 convertible Mercedes
The air conditioning in this car takes too long to get cool. Also, 2 cupholders would be nice. This car is fun to drive and I enjoy it. Don't know if I would buy another because of the air and I live in Florida.
