2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,717$4,817$5,476
Clean$3,384$4,392$4,981
Average$2,718$3,544$3,989
Rough$2,052$2,695$2,998
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,527$5,017$5,891
Clean$3,211$4,575$5,358
Average$2,579$3,691$4,292
Rough$1,947$2,807$3,225
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,510$6,635$7,874
Clean$4,106$6,050$7,161
Average$3,297$4,881$5,736
Rough$2,489$3,712$4,310
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,685$14,263$16,387
Clean$9,728$13,007$14,904
Average$7,813$10,494$11,937
Rough$5,898$7,980$8,970
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,606$7,902$9,249
Clean$5,103$7,205$8,412
Average$4,099$5,813$6,737
Rough$3,094$4,421$5,063
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,211 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,575 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class ranges from $1,947 to $5,891, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.