Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,717
|$4,817
|$5,476
|Clean
|$3,384
|$4,392
|$4,981
|Average
|$2,718
|$3,544
|$3,989
|Rough
|$2,052
|$2,695
|$2,998
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,527
|$5,017
|$5,891
|Clean
|$3,211
|$4,575
|$5,358
|Average
|$2,579
|$3,691
|$4,292
|Rough
|$1,947
|$2,807
|$3,225
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,510
|$6,635
|$7,874
|Clean
|$4,106
|$6,050
|$7,161
|Average
|$3,297
|$4,881
|$5,736
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,712
|$4,310
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,685
|$14,263
|$16,387
|Clean
|$9,728
|$13,007
|$14,904
|Average
|$7,813
|$10,494
|$11,937
|Rough
|$5,898
|$7,980
|$8,970
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,606
|$7,902
|$9,249
|Clean
|$5,103
|$7,205
|$8,412
|Average
|$4,099
|$5,813
|$6,737
|Rough
|$3,094
|$4,421
|$5,063