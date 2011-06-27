Vehicle overview

Saying the words "SUV" and "fuel efficiency" in the same breath may seem as ridiculous as doing the same with "Big Mac" and "healthy diet." But not all SUVs are gas-guzzlers. The evidence is in the form of the 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid which, in two-wheel-drive versions, earns an EPA combined estimate of more than 30 mpg. Perhaps, then, it's not so far-fetched to believe that someday double cheeseburgers could be good for us, too.

Essentially a clone of the Ford Escape Hybrid (and its cousin, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid), the Tribute Hybrid shares the Ford's platform and most of its sheet metal. As such, the Tribute HEV receives most of the same improvements as the Ford this year, including a larger, more powerful engine, stability control, an economy mode for the air-conditioner and a new processor to smooth out the transition between gas and electric modes. Sadly, the Escape got a few features that the Tribute didn't; namely, Ford's Sync system, which allows users to control the audio and navigation systems, as well as cell phones and MP3 players, via voice commands.

Mazda has labeled the latest version of its hybrid cute ute as the 2009 Tribute HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle). As with other "full" hybrids -- the kind that can run up to 30 mph or more solely on their electric motors -- the Tribute HEV offers surprisingly sprightly acceleration. Thanks to the nature of electric motors (they make peak torque almost immediately) and this year's stronger engine, the 2009 Tribute provides "have your value meal and eat it, too" performance that is more akin to that of a V6 than an inline-4.

Having said all that, consumers who cross-shop the 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid with regular compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 may be disappointed in the Mazda's comparatively noisy power delivery, mediocre braking performance and somewhat sluggish dynamics. And because both of these rivals are priced at thousands of dollars less and are capable of returning average mileage in the mid-20s, there's really no immediate cost benefit to choosing a hybrid over a gasoline-powered small SUV. Another interesting alternative is Volkswagen's new diesel-fueled Jetta wagon, as it's cheaper and boasts better highway mileage. However, if you compare the Tribute Hybrid to its closest competitors -- the less refined Saturn Vue Green Line and the more expensive Vue Green Line Two-Mode and Toyota Highlander Hybrid -- the Mazda becomes a much more attractive candidate.