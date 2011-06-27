  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Tribute Hybrid
  4. Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Achieves 30 mpg in the real world, responsive hybrid powertrain, comfortable interior with handsome two-tone color scheme, good ergonomics, big-time federal tax credit.
  • The design inside and out is all Ford and no Mazda, air-conditioning requires engine to be on, non zoom-zoom handling, odd brake feel, no stability control.
Other years
2009
2008
Mazda Tribute Hybrid for Sale
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$3,644 - $5,581
Used Tribute Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's not without its compromises, the 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid is worth a look if you want to do right by the planet but don't want to give up the day-to-day convenience of owning an SUV.

Vehicle overview

It's good to share. Our mothers and Big Bird taught us that, and it's a lesson the 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid can appreciate. Outside of its badges and a few minor styling details, there's not much that separates the Tribute from the Ford Escape -- in fact, the disparity between the two has grown even smaller after last year's thorough revision of the two compact crossover SUVs. Therefore, if the two already share so much, it's only fair that this Mazda gets the same hybrid powertrain that its Ford corporate cousins, the Escape and Mercury Mariner, have enjoyed for a few years now.

Like the regular Tribute, the hybrid version (officially known as the HEV for Hybrid Electric Vehicle) features revised styling and a greatly improved interior that make it more competitive in the rapidly expanding compact-to-midsize crossover SUV field. Despite these changes, though, the gasoline-electric drivetrain that powers the Tribute is essentially carried over from the original Escape/Mariner hybrids. A 2.3-liter inline-4 provides the gasoline part of the equation, while a pair of electric motors (three with all-wheel drive) produce enough juice to allow the Tribute to travel up to about 30 mph on battery power alone. This lends a tremendous advantage in an urban environment, where stop-and-go driving leads to greater electricity use and generation (by way of regenerative braking).

Compared to the last Tribute, the 2008 model is a big improvement. Inside, there are some important upgrades, with a tidier layout for the climate and stereo controls, and the instrumentation has a more upscale, modern appearance -- complete with ice-blue lighting at night. This time around, however, Mazda didn't really do anything to differentiate the Tribute from the Escape. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but the Tribute will certainly have that "one of these things is not like the other" look about it in the Mazda showroom. Sadly, Ford chose not to share its nifty new Sync electronic integration system with Mazda.

The non-hybrid Tribute is a little stale in comparison to newer competitors like the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue, Saturn Vue and Toyota RAV4. However, with its hybrid powertrain and significant fuel economy advantage (8-10 mpg difference in EPA combined estimates), the Tribute HEV Hybrid is much more compelling. Depending on equipment levels, the Tribute can cost between $2,000 and $4,000 more than its aforementioned crossover combatants, but with up to $3,000 in federal tax credits for 2008, the economics of buying this hybrid makes some sense.

Unfortunately, Mazda is planning a limited release of the 2008 Tribute Hybrid in the state of California only. So if you're shopping for a hybrid SUV, you might have to go with the Ford or Mercury version. Alternately, the similarly priced Saturn Vue Green Line hybrid trades 4 fewer mpg in the EPA combined cycle for a higher-quality interior, better overall refinement and more attractive styling.

2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid models

The 2008 Mazda Tribute HEV Hybrid is a five-seat compact crossover SUV available in two trim packages. The Touring comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, rear tinted windows, power windows and locks, keyless entry, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seatback, dual-zone automatic climate control and a four-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Grand Touring trim level adds dual heated power mirrors, automatic headlights, six-way power driver seat with lumbar control, heated front seats, leather upholstery and a seven-speaker stereo with in-dash six-CD changer and satellite radio. A touchscreen navigation system is optional on the Grand Touring.

2008 Highlights

In addition to being heavily revised for 2008, the Mazda Tribute receives a new hybrid model, officially known as HEV, in its lineup. Virtually identical to the redesigned Ford Escape Hybrid, the Tribute boasts excellent fuel economy, refreshed styling and a more attractive, functional and better-constructed interior.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Mazda Tribute HEV Hybrid is powered by a combination of a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine (133 horsepower and 124 pound-feet of torque) and two electric motor/generators. Together, net output is 155 hp. Mazda calls the transmission a continuously variable transmission, but there's no rotating belt as in a conventional CVT. Instead, the motors work in concert with the gas engine through a planetary gearset to provide seamless power and maximum efficiency. On all-wheel-drive Tribute Hybrid models, a third electric motor steps in to drive the rear wheels when extra acceleration or traction is needed. It's not a true all-wheel-drive system, though, and buyers needing a serious snow vehicle will be better served by the regular gasoline-powered Tribute or by one of its four-cylinder competitors. Fuel economy is 34 mpg city and 30 mpg highway for the front-wheel-drive Tribute HEV, while all-wheel-drive models get 29/27.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid includes antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control is not available. In government crash tests, the Tribute Hybrid achieved only three out of five stars for driver protection in a frontal crash. It earned a full five stars for passenger front protection and side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tribute and its Ford cousins the second-highest rating of "Acceptable" in the IIHS frontal-offset crash test. It got the highest rating of "Good" in the side test.

Driving

Although the gasoline engine makes too much racket during hard acceleration, the 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid feels nearly as quick as the V6 Tribute, while returning outstanding fuel mileage. Ride quality is acceptable for this class but handling is a bit of a letdown, especially considering Mazda's penchant for giving every vehicle they sell a sports car feel. With an extra 300 pounds of curb weight compared to a regular Tribute, the hybrid model exhibits considerable body roll around turns and generally feels less agile than most small SUVs. The Tribute Hybrid's regenerative brakes provide solid stopping ability, but can be difficult to modulate due to the brake pedal's excessive stiffness at the top of its travel.

Interior

Like the Tribute Hybrid's exterior, the interior features little Mazda family resemblance apart from the badge on its steering wheel. Besides that and unique two-tone color combinations, the Tribute is virtually identical to the Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner. Unless you're a devout Mazda fan, this isn't really a bad thing, as the control layout and build quality are generally good. The HVAC and stereo controls are split like in other Mazdas, with readouts placed high atop the dash in legible blue letters and numbers. The controls themselves are a huge improvement over the unattractive cookie-cutter units found in most other Ford family products.

One annoyance particular to the Tribute Hybrid and its Ford cousins is the fact that the air-conditioner only cools the cabin when the gasoline engine is running. Using the "max A/C" setting keeps the engine from shutting off in stop-and-go traffic, but prevents you from reaping the fuel savings of electric-only propulsion in these situations. (Other hybrids get around this problem by using an electric A/C compressor.)

The front seats are well bolstered and comfortable, but the rear seat, although roomy enough for adults, is flat and devoid of recline or fore/aft adjustments. Folding that seat down is a bit of a chore, too, as the headrests must be removed and the bottom cushions tipped forward before the seatbacks can be flipped down. Cargo space stands at 29 cubic feet behind the second row and 66 cubes with the second row folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid.

5(62%)
4(25%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not bad... not bad at all
pleasden,06/16/2008
This is my second Mazda. Drawn to it obviously because of the gas mileage. Had an old Jeep which cost around $90 to fill up recently. Was looking for an SUV to replace it. Came across an article talk about the Tribute hybrid. Decided to take a look. Nice looking car, 34/30 city/hwy mpg, comfortable to drive and quieter than my Mazda 6. Couple that with the available $3000 tax credit and the deal was sealed! Hurry and find one.
Green Power!
Trivalley guy,06/26/2008
Owned a gas guzzling Jeep and paying $90 per fill up was just not cutting it. Looked at another SUV and was reading about the Ford Escape. Stumbled upon this gem. Sister car to Escape and Mercury Mariner, but a better design (in my opinion), and better pricing. Couple that with the $3000 tax incentive and I was sold. Solidly built, quiet, flawless transition from battery to gas and back. Decent sound system. Averaging 31 mpg since we got it. NICE!
So far so good...
CJ,06/19/2008
We bought the car in Feb and took a trip from Sacramento to San Diego and back a month later. Car is comfortable for 3-4 people + large dog in back. I enjoy driving it. Mileage on SD trip averaged 30 MPG. In town 28-31 MPG. You will find yourself driving a little slower to drive farther in electric mode. We are glad we bought it.
Love my Mazda Tribute Hybrid
al,06/23/2008
We purchased our mazda when gas was still under 4.00 a gallon. Love the mileage, 36 mpg. Fun car to drive. Overall very satisfied.
See all 8 reviews of the 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
34 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
133 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
34 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
133 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
133 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
133 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid

Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Overview

The Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Tribute Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Tribute Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,804.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,979.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Tribute Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,695.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,575.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda Tribute Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles