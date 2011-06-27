Vehicle overview

It's good to share. Our mothers and Big Bird taught us that, and it's a lesson the 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid can appreciate. Outside of its badges and a few minor styling details, there's not much that separates the Tribute from the Ford Escape -- in fact, the disparity between the two has grown even smaller after last year's thorough revision of the two compact crossover SUVs. Therefore, if the two already share so much, it's only fair that this Mazda gets the same hybrid powertrain that its Ford corporate cousins, the Escape and Mercury Mariner, have enjoyed for a few years now.

Like the regular Tribute, the hybrid version (officially known as the HEV for Hybrid Electric Vehicle) features revised styling and a greatly improved interior that make it more competitive in the rapidly expanding compact-to-midsize crossover SUV field. Despite these changes, though, the gasoline-electric drivetrain that powers the Tribute is essentially carried over from the original Escape/Mariner hybrids. A 2.3-liter inline-4 provides the gasoline part of the equation, while a pair of electric motors (three with all-wheel drive) produce enough juice to allow the Tribute to travel up to about 30 mph on battery power alone. This lends a tremendous advantage in an urban environment, where stop-and-go driving leads to greater electricity use and generation (by way of regenerative braking).

Compared to the last Tribute, the 2008 model is a big improvement. Inside, there are some important upgrades, with a tidier layout for the climate and stereo controls, and the instrumentation has a more upscale, modern appearance -- complete with ice-blue lighting at night. This time around, however, Mazda didn't really do anything to differentiate the Tribute from the Escape. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but the Tribute will certainly have that "one of these things is not like the other" look about it in the Mazda showroom. Sadly, Ford chose not to share its nifty new Sync electronic integration system with Mazda.

The non-hybrid Tribute is a little stale in comparison to newer competitors like the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue, Saturn Vue and Toyota RAV4. However, with its hybrid powertrain and significant fuel economy advantage (8-10 mpg difference in EPA combined estimates), the Tribute HEV Hybrid is much more compelling. Depending on equipment levels, the Tribute can cost between $2,000 and $4,000 more than its aforementioned crossover combatants, but with up to $3,000 in federal tax credits for 2008, the economics of buying this hybrid makes some sense.

Unfortunately, Mazda is planning a limited release of the 2008 Tribute Hybrid in the state of California only. So if you're shopping for a hybrid SUV, you might have to go with the Ford or Mercury version. Alternately, the similarly priced Saturn Vue Green Line hybrid trades 4 fewer mpg in the EPA combined cycle for a higher-quality interior, better overall refinement and more attractive styling.