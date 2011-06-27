Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,932
|$6,952
|$8,201
|Clean
|$4,638
|$6,527
|$7,678
|Average
|$4,051
|$5,677
|$6,632
|Rough
|$3,464
|$4,827
|$5,587
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,566
|$6,478
|$7,659
|Clean
|$4,295
|$6,082
|$7,170
|Average
|$3,751
|$5,290
|$6,194
|Rough
|$3,208
|$4,497
|$5,217
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,678
|$6,624
|$7,825
|Clean
|$4,399
|$6,219
|$7,326
|Average
|$3,843
|$5,409
|$6,329
|Rough
|$3,286
|$4,599
|$5,331
Estimated values
2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,313
|$6,147
|$7,280
|Clean
|$4,056
|$5,771
|$6,816
|Average
|$3,543
|$5,019
|$5,888
|Rough
|$3,030
|$4,268
|$4,959