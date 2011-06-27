Used 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3652 lbs.
Gross weight4720 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload1068 lbs.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.0 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kiwi Green
  • Monterey Gray
  • Blue Spark
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Graystone, leather
  • Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
