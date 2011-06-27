Used 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Surprised by Quality at 15,000 Miles
Tom-in-SF, 02/18/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
I test drove several small SUVs like the Jeep Patriot, Hyundai Tucson, and Honda CR-V. Now all of these (Ford Escape and Mercury, are similar to the Mazda) had their good points, and some better than the Mazda, but in meeting my requirements of comforts, space and fuel economy, the Mazda Tribute fit the bill (fuel prices climb). I purchased my Mazda Tribute Hybrid with Grand Touring pkg, AWD, and NAV System, and a good price just over 30K. Fuel economy in the SF Bay area is 32 MPG! It is really peppy when you press the accelerator combining both electric and gas engine power. I drive regularly in snow and ice, and it drives very nice, it does takes getting used to the AWD engaging.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Tribute Hybrid
Related Used 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner