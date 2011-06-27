  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Tribute Hybrid
  4. Used 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Tribute Hybrid
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Tribute Hybrids for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,765 - $8,463
Used Tribute Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Surprised by Quality at 15,000 Miles

Tom-in-SF, 02/18/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I test drove several small SUVs like the Jeep Patriot, Hyundai Tucson, and Honda CR-V. Now all of these (Ford Escape and Mercury, are similar to the Mazda) had their good points, and some better than the Mazda, but in meeting my requirements of comforts, space and fuel economy, the Mazda Tribute fit the bill (fuel prices climb). I purchased my Mazda Tribute Hybrid with Grand Touring pkg, AWD, and NAV System, and a good price just over 30K. Fuel economy in the SF Bay area is 32 MPG! It is really peppy when you press the accelerator combining both electric and gas engine power. I drive regularly in snow and ice, and it drives very nice, it does takes getting used to the AWD engaging.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Tribute Hybrids for sale

Related Used 2009 Mazda Tribute Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles