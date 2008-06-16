Used 2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid for Sale Near Me

This is my second Mazda. Drawn to it obviously because of the gas mileage. Had an old Jeep which cost around $90 to fill up recently. Was looking for an SUV to replace it. Came across an article talk about the Tribute hybrid. Decided to take a look. Nice looking car, 34/30 city/hwy mpg, comfortable to drive and quieter than my Mazda 6. Couple that with the available $3000 tax credit and the deal was sealed! Hurry and find one.

