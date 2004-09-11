Used 1990 Mazda MPV for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES home you will know you've made a solid investment. Rest assured knowing that this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 53,566 on the odometer. This Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES has been smoke free since when it was new. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this truck has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.0L 6 cyl engine is more than up to the task. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a truck that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Mazda MPV WAGON 3RD ROW SEATS SUPER LOW MILES's 3.0L 6 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional truck. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this truck to make sure it is perfect. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. We at Best Auto of Manassas INC understand that buying a truck isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this truck's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. the Best cars Best price at Best Auto. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mazda MPV LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3LW28A050537292

Stock: 11889

Certified Pre-Owned: No

