Used 1990 Mazda MPV Consumer Reviews
SOLID!
Reliable to a fault,(I like to tinker), the light bulbs don't even burn out! This 4X4 is as solid as new and has turned out to be a good fiend. Now for the "but"...the MPG SUCKS!!! and I live in So. Cal so it hurts.
Good Van
I have had over 40 cars and never thought I would end up with a van. It just has become comfortable like an old pair of shoes. Reliable, rattle free and cozy. Transmission is the worst. 3 in 134,000 mi. Oh how I wish I had bought a 5 speed. They are near impossible to find but if I do...
Quality car
When we bought this care from a private party, it hadn't been well cared for. It wasn't garaged and it had some body rust on the roof. Within a year it required a 'mini- overhaul' at about $4,000. But, we loved how it drove and the power was good for the size of the car. Since that first repair, we've only had one other incident: the guides and pulleys for the engine belt assembly failed and shredded the belt on a trip. Fortunately, Mazda engines shut down when that happens (some don't and the engine is destroyed). We had the roof replaced, the exterior completely repaired and we repainted it the original 'sand mica'. The engine runs strong. We're keeping it!
MPVs last forever!
With regular maintenance and care, I'm convinced that Japaneese built MPVs (not the new ones with the ford motors) will last virtually forever. Mine has never let me down in 10 yrs of active use. Best car I've owned (and I've owned about 15)! Highly recommended!
MPV that could
I bought my 4wd MPV because it was 4wd with dual AC. I've had it for a long time, and the Starter has been a problem, replaced 5 times. Transmission at 99K, A/C,Radiator, CV joints. Otherwise, I love it. It goes anywhere, rides good, drives good, cruises at 90 with 148K miles! Watch the Transmission, A/C (especially the drier), and CV joints.
