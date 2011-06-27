Estimated values
1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$674
|$1,121
|$1,362
|Clean
|$603
|$1,002
|$1,218
|Average
|$460
|$765
|$930
|Rough
|$316
|$527
|$642
Estimated values
1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,488
|$1,850
|Clean
|$729
|$1,331
|$1,654
|Average
|$556
|$1,015
|$1,263
|Rough
|$382
|$700
|$872
Estimated values
1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$954
|$1,500
|$1,792
|Clean
|$853
|$1,341
|$1,602
|Average
|$650
|$1,023
|$1,224
|Rough
|$447
|$705
|$845
Estimated values
1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$1,652
|$1,969
|Clean
|$949
|$1,477
|$1,761
|Average
|$724
|$1,127
|$1,344
|Rough
|$498
|$776
|$928
Estimated values
1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,175
|$1,914
|$2,311
|Clean
|$1,050
|$1,711
|$2,067
|Average
|$800
|$1,306
|$1,578
|Rough
|$551
|$900
|$1,090
Estimated values
1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,086
|$2,425
|Clean
|$1,298
|$1,865
|$2,169
|Average
|$990
|$1,423
|$1,656
|Rough
|$681
|$981
|$1,143
Estimated values
1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,705
|$3,115
|$3,872
|Clean
|$1,524
|$2,785
|$3,462
|Average
|$1,162
|$2,125
|$2,644
|Rough
|$799
|$1,464
|$1,826