Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup Consumer Reviews
My little truck
Bought this truck in 2008 without knowing how many miles on it. Odometer was broken at 98k and the owner said he didn't even know. Looked up a carfax history report to learn it had 98k miles 4 years before we bought it. Estimations say that the truck now has about 200k miles on it. All we've done is drive it and do preventative maintenance and the truck runs good. I plan to run it until it doesn't run anymore and get a newer B3000. The truck does lack power but it is still the best investment I ever made. Bought it to keep miles off my nice car and it has done just that. With new Hankook tires it seems to float down the road. Not much of a "truck" but great value nonetheless.
Not fancy, but functional
The B2300 is not the biggest, baddest truck out there. But for light hauling, home renovations, or city deliveries it is easy to maneuver and easy to park. Gas mileage is okay. Unfortunately, my wife is so fond of driving it to the garden store and the big-box outlet mall, I never see my truck anymore.
My Truck
Good truck all around (95% Ford Ranger), Too many plastic parts that do break and are not cheap.
Nice Truck
Truck is good. It has tons of low end grunt, but the top end suffers unless you go aftermarket parts. There have been a lot more appearing lately. You can go to rangerpowersports.com if you want more power and info about features. I do think the interior plastic is cheap though, but everything else is durable and utilitarian. It is the best handling truck I have ever driven.
b 2300 ,good little truck
This truck has been great so far. I love the gas mileage and nice looks. The inside is much roomier than would be expected. The truck lacks a little power, but that's to be expected. If you're looking for power you shouldn't have gone with a four cylinder in the first place.
