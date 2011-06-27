Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$118,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|15
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/20 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.1/454.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|405 hp @ 7,100 rpm
|Torque
|339 lb-ft @ 4,750 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|remote trunk release
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Perforated Leather
|+$925
|Upper/Lower Dashboard and Rear Shelf - Color Upon Request
|+$1,350
|High Gloss Painted Interior Wood Trim
|+$2,500
|Interior Carpet Color Upon Request
|+$475
|Floor Mat Piping Color Upon Request
|+$100
|Dual-Color Interior w/Full Leather
|+$7,900
|Alcantara Headliner
|+$1,750
|Steering Wheel in Wood Trim and Black Leather
|+$1,365
|Steering Wheel in Wood Trim and Colored Leather
|+$1,600
|Moonwood Interior Trim
|yes
|Padouk Wood Interior Trim
|yes
|Walnut Briarwood Interior Trim
|yes
|Wenge Wood Interior Trim
|yes
|Stitching Color On Request
|+$375
|Steering Wheel, Gear Shift Knob and Boot in Colored Leather
|+$425
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|Exterior Options
|Colored Caliper - Blue
|+$750
|Colored Caliper - Red
|+$750
|Colored Caliper - Titanium
|+$750
|Colored Caliper - Yellow
|+$750
|Car Cover
|+$400
|Matte Finish Special Paint Colors
|+$20,500
|20" Grigio Mercury Birdcage Design Wheels
|+$4,200
|Bianco Fuji Pearlescent Paint
|+$10,800
|20" Birdcage Design Wheels
|+$3,300
|19" Grigio Mercury V-Style Wheels
|+$800
|Colored Caliper - Aluminum
|+$750
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,147 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|EPA interior volume
|95.2 cu.ft.
|Front track
|62.4 in.
|Gross weight
|4,962 lbs.
|Height
|53.3 in.
|Length
|192.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.4 in.
|Rear track
|62.6 in.
|Wheel base
|115.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
