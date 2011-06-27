Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews

2012 GranTurismo maser4me , 02/26/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I recently owned a BMW M6 for 3 years and looked at several cars (Jag XK-RS), AMG-C63, Porsche 911) before buying the Maserati. Other cars are faster, but the GranTurismo is an exotic compared to the rest. The interior is better than the other cars I looked at, only the Jag comes close. As far as gadgets the Maserati does not provide all that the M6 did (Heads Up Display, multiple levels of tuning the suspension and gear box). The engine is the difference with this car, exhaust note and torque. The sport mode can be felt instantly in the tighter suspension and throttle response. The paint finish is higher quality than the rest, leather is also a notch above. Color combo is great too ! Report Abuse

Equal parts of fun and class the_owl , 09/30/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I normally research a new car to death before making a purchase. All it took with this car was starting the engine one time. The exhaust note negates the need for the high end stereo, the exterior lines are sensual, and the luxurious interior is comfortable with four adults. I have owned the car for two months and it is always parked front and center by parking valets, who I have seen scuffle for the chance to drive it. This car is elegant, perfect for anyone who wants the performance of an exotic without the ego of a Ferrari or Lambo. Fair warning, it will be photographed, people will mill around it, and pretty women will smile at you. Buyer beware! Report Abuse

I love my maserati slimbob , 04/23/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drive a red maserati s automatic and love it. I also have the cadillac CTS-V wagon, which is much faster, but the maserati blows it away in style, class and fun. No car in this class can match the purrrrr of the ferrari engine and the beautiful lines of this car. Only Italians can build a car like this! Report Abuse

What’s not to love Akinwumi Aladesawe MD , 06/04/2019 S Automatic 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Absolutely gorgeous rolling sculpture with looks that can make a grown man cry Designed by the famed Pininfarina and with a Ferrari sourced engine that sounds out of this world Buy a well maintained low mileage one at the lowest curve of depreciation and you have a winner Report Abuse