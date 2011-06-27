Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews
2012 GranTurismo
I recently owned a BMW M6 for 3 years and looked at several cars (Jag XK-RS), AMG-C63, Porsche 911) before buying the Maserati. Other cars are faster, but the GranTurismo is an exotic compared to the rest. The interior is better than the other cars I looked at, only the Jag comes close. As far as gadgets the Maserati does not provide all that the M6 did (Heads Up Display, multiple levels of tuning the suspension and gear box). The engine is the difference with this car, exhaust note and torque. The sport mode can be felt instantly in the tighter suspension and throttle response. The paint finish is higher quality than the rest, leather is also a notch above. Color combo is great too !
Equal parts of fun and class
I normally research a new car to death before making a purchase. All it took with this car was starting the engine one time. The exhaust note negates the need for the high end stereo, the exterior lines are sensual, and the luxurious interior is comfortable with four adults. I have owned the car for two months and it is always parked front and center by parking valets, who I have seen scuffle for the chance to drive it. This car is elegant, perfect for anyone who wants the performance of an exotic without the ego of a Ferrari or Lambo. Fair warning, it will be photographed, people will mill around it, and pretty women will smile at you. Buyer beware!
I love my maserati
I drive a red maserati s automatic and love it. I also have the cadillac CTS-V wagon, which is much faster, but the maserati blows it away in style, class and fun. No car in this class can match the purrrrr of the ferrari engine and the beautiful lines of this car. Only Italians can build a car like this!
What’s not to love
Absolutely gorgeous rolling sculpture with looks that can make a grown man cry Designed by the famed Pininfarina and with a Ferrari sourced engine that sounds out of this world Buy a well maintained low mileage one at the lowest curve of depreciation and you have a winner
Great used buy luxury GT but slow car
I love this car except it is VERY SLOW and heavy and lacks the performance of similar cars like the Mercedes SL63 AMG and BMW M6. I mean come on Maserati, 0-60 in 5.1 seconds! Thats slow as can be considering my BMW M3 costs half as much and is much faster! Also, Maserati drops like a rock in value. Best bet is to buy a 1-2 year old car and save 50%! The looks and interior are superior however to BMW and Mercedes in price point however! So if you want a great cruiser and not a performance coupe, Maserati is the ticket. Otherwise, I would look at an AMG Mercedes like the CL63 AMG or SL63 AMG or maybe a Porsche 911 Turbo for same amount of money. Perhaps even an Aston Martin V12 Vantage.
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo
Related Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019