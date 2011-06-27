Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

The SUV I've been waiting for!! Big Jim , 11/27/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned and driven GM, Chrysler and most recently a 2004 Expedition Eddie Bauer. Each of these has lacked something significant to make the driving experience perfect. I just bought the used 09 Navigator and drove it home (850 miles). I got 16.5 mpg at 73mph plus some town driving. That mpg is what I used to get in my AWD Town and Country. This vehicle is the epitome of the SUV. I have driven the new cross overs including the Lincoln MKT. Nothing rides like the Navigator, or feels like the Navigator. I will update as the ownwership process continues. Report Abuse

Great second Nav Nav School Bus , 06/12/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my 2009 Navigator and this is a huge improvement over my 2006 Navigator that was a very good car. There are a number of improvements that make this a pleasure to drive. The truck is fully loaded with all options and I think the build quality is superior. I leased my 2006 and when the lease expired I was going to buy because I liked it so much but thye were practically giving away new cars. There is not a thing I would change other than the fuel efficiency. Third row is a true third row and comfortably fits adults. Report Abuse

Why did I even look at an Escalade? halfin1965 , 10/15/2009 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I was ready to purchase an Escalade, but poor treatment at the Cadillac dealer and GMAC's games on the 0% financing caused me to look elsewhere. After Mercedes, Lexus and Audi, Lincoln was my last visit. (I was trading in a 2007 GX470 - nice car, too small) The Navigator is a little uglier in the front than the Escalade and does not have the "auto-start" feature the Cadillac has. Other than those two items the Lincoln is FAR superior. In addition the COOLED front seats eliminate the need for auto start here in HOT Texas. (They also let me have the two tone black insert leather seats -available on the Limited Edition with no concerns of "sweaty back" on hot days. Just a superior vehicle. Report Abuse