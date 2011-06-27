Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
The SUV I've been waiting for!!
I have owned and driven GM, Chrysler and most recently a 2004 Expedition Eddie Bauer. Each of these has lacked something significant to make the driving experience perfect. I just bought the used 09 Navigator and drove it home (850 miles). I got 16.5 mpg at 73mph plus some town driving. That mpg is what I used to get in my AWD Town and Country. This vehicle is the epitome of the SUV. I have driven the new cross overs including the Lincoln MKT. Nothing rides like the Navigator, or feels like the Navigator. I will update as the ownwership process continues.
Great second Nav
I love my 2009 Navigator and this is a huge improvement over my 2006 Navigator that was a very good car. There are a number of improvements that make this a pleasure to drive. The truck is fully loaded with all options and I think the build quality is superior. I leased my 2006 and when the lease expired I was going to buy because I liked it so much but thye were practically giving away new cars. There is not a thing I would change other than the fuel efficiency. Third row is a true third row and comfortably fits adults.
Why did I even look at an Escalade?
I was ready to purchase an Escalade, but poor treatment at the Cadillac dealer and GMAC's games on the 0% financing caused me to look elsewhere. After Mercedes, Lexus and Audi, Lincoln was my last visit. (I was trading in a 2007 GX470 - nice car, too small) The Navigator is a little uglier in the front than the Escalade and does not have the "auto-start" feature the Cadillac has. Other than those two items the Lincoln is FAR superior. In addition the COOLED front seats eliminate the need for auto start here in HOT Texas. (They also let me have the two tone black insert leather seats -available on the Limited Edition with no concerns of "sweaty back" on hot days. Just a superior vehicle.
Very Nice SUV!!
Looking at the photos on the net for the 2009 Navigator, I totally disliked it .. it even looked ugly to my eye!! I was 100% sure to go with the Expedition, but after seeing it last night, and test driving it, I changed my mind 100%, and bought it right a way!! The Navigator looks much much better in person than in photos!! I think it is not photogenic :) The only things I dislike about it are: 1- The tail lights looks bad, and dose not match the overall nice look of the car. I am still looking for after-market LED tail light to replace it. 2- Exhaust pipe looks very ugly!! 3- Bad sound system espically in the 2nd and 3rd row seats.
