Estimated values
2009 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,408
|$8,066
|$9,111
|Clean
|$6,044
|$7,598
|$8,559
|Average
|$5,316
|$6,662
|$7,454
|Rough
|$4,588
|$5,726
|$6,348
Estimated values
2009 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,064
|$7,672
|$8,687
|Clean
|$5,719
|$7,227
|$8,160
|Average
|$5,030
|$6,337
|$7,106
|Rough
|$4,342
|$5,447
|$6,052