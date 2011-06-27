Estimated values
2011 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,393
|$10,004
|$11,908
|Clean
|$7,022
|$9,492
|$11,268
|Average
|$6,281
|$8,467
|$9,987
|Rough
|$5,540
|$7,443
|$8,706
2011 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,847
|$8,925
|$10,448
|Clean
|$6,504
|$8,468
|$9,886
|Average
|$5,818
|$7,554
|$8,762
|Rough
|$5,131
|$6,640
|$7,638
2011 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,295
|$9,647
|$11,366
|Clean
|$6,930
|$9,153
|$10,755
|Average
|$6,198
|$8,165
|$9,532
|Rough
|$5,467
|$7,177
|$8,309