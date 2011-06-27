Used 2011 Lincoln MKT Consumer Reviews

Very Nice Crossover npdan , 07/19/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Never thought we would buy an MKT as we had our sights set on a GMC Acadia Denali. We loved the looks of the Acadia but we decided to test drive a new MKT and that ended our thoughts of the Acadia. The Lincoln won every comparison in performance, equipment, handling, quietness and quality of interior materials. Only complaint on the Lincoln MKT is it's worthless 3rd row seat. Anyone over the height of 5 feet can not sit back there. It is worthless for anyone except small children. This is our first new Lincoln and we are extremely happy with this car. It is a delightful touring car with lots of luxuries. For us, it has been a perfect fit. Report Abuse

Will it make 100k?! Liz , 11/21/2017 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this from a Ford dealership just a little over 2 years ago. It was the service managers wife's car. I suppose that should have been a sign if I had known what TSBs were then. This thing has gone to a Ford or Lincoln dealership for numerous TSB (Technical Service Bulletins) so all the problems my MKT has had are well documented with Lincoln. The sunroof is working surprisingly, but for nearly 2 years it didn't. The trunk has hurt my head because it doesn't stay elevated when it's supposed to. This thing has seen at dealership shop every month since June. Yes, so once a month I have had to bring this pos in for one thing or another and since June it rattles just awful. June, July, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov!! Two of those times it went back because their mechanics did something wrong. Both times I had to fight for them to do the right thing. The first time to get them to fess up to their mistake and the 2nd one to get me a rental because they messed up and were out of rentals. I have little faith in this brand and the dealerships that sell them. About a week after one turbo was replaced the other one went out and we got stranded during hurricane Irma. Now I am on my 3rd turbo. When the turbos work it has awesome pick up and go. All and all I would not let this pretty design fool me twice. Yes, it's very comfortable but it's also very unreliable. As a single mom, I will take an uncomfortable ride over one that's going to leave us stranded. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Used MKt Wayne Galloway , 12/29/2015 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the 2011 Lincoln MKT used with 38,000 miles on it in 2015. I absolutely love the car. The down side seems to be excess tire wear and visability out the back window. Other than those two items I love everything about the car. Drove it home to Pennsylvania from New Jersey in a hell of a snow storm. Freeway speed was cut to 45 mph due to the driving snow. Car handled excellent in those conditions. The third row seating is pretty useless except for small children. Leg room is adequate but the head room in the third row seat is lacking. The rest of the car is excellent for entry/exit, leg room, head room and over all comfort. I am 6' tall at 300 pounds and drive the car in total comfort. As far as cost for a used vehicle, I paid less for my Lincoln than a comparable Toyota Highlander, Arcadia would have cost. They were around 2K-3K more money for comparable year and mileage. I developed a problem at around 70,000 miles. You would be driving and the engine would just shut off and not restart. Had to have it towed to the dealer 4 times in 6 months, dealer couldn't find the problem. No codes! The last time this happened they thought they had it repaired, loose wire at the fuel pump, but they had replaced the fuel pump the first time. So why did they not find the loose wire then. Traded the car for a Lincoln MKZ and love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Safety Features, Ugly Exterior ken430tx , 01/10/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car for the safety items, auto braking, adaptive cruise control, navigation system, etc. It is fun to drive and handles beautifully. Exterior styling is lacking and almost stopped me from buying the vehicle. Interior knobs, and panels are cheap plastic, and not typical of a $60K car. Overall performance is good, mileage on road - 23 mpg! Around town about 19. Only consistent problem I have had is intermittent failure of heat to work. They are replacing the actuator this week. I hope that finally fixes it! I have 19,800 miles on this car so far and it is one year old. Report Abuse