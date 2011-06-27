  1. Home
2001 Lincoln LS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Confident steering and handling, choice of either a V6 or V8 engine, comfortable and roomy interior, clean exterior design.
  • Acute lack of interior storage space, V8's transmission isn't as good as expected, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Want a BMW 540i? Buy one, because the LS is no substitute, even at a fraction of the price. But it does handle brilliantly, it is comfortable, and it looks good.

Vehicle overview

Is it possible to create a car that melds American luxury with European driving dynamics? Sure. Witness the Cadillac Catera. But how about one that's actually good?

Fortunately, the Lincoln LS can answer the call. Now one year old, the LS is one of our favorite entry-level luxury sedans. It is Lincoln's most advanced vehicle in terms of technology, and it is attracting a much younger clientele than Lincoln dealerships are used to seeing.

While many entry-luxury sedans are just warmed-over versions of lower-level cars (like the Infiniti I30 and Nissan Maxima, for instance), the rear-drive LS shares its platform with the more upscale Jaguar S-Type.

From the start, Lincoln aimed the LS squarely at the European and, specifically, BMW market. The LS' front end calls attention to this with its tight quad headlights, swooping central grille and clean hood lines.

Buyers can select from one of two engines that both meet LEV standards. The first is a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 205 foot-pounds of torque at 4,750 rpm. It is offered with either a five-speed automatic or a five-speed manual transmission. But with a 3,600-pound curb weight, the V6 LS is somewhat underpowered (given the car's sporting intentions), so Lincoln also offers a V8.

This DOHC, 32-valve, 3.9-liter V8 generates 252 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 267 foot-pounds of torque at 4,300. Power delivery is smooth and linear. Zero-to-60 acceleration with the V8 is a quick 7.5 seconds. The engine is hobbled, however, by the five-speed automatic. It is often befuddled, and shifts made using the Sportshift mode (available with the sport package) lag noticeably.

Handling ability is very good, especially when the LS is equipped with the optional sport package. The steering is quick and communicative. Ride quality can sometimes be harsh, but overall, the Lincoln strikes a nice balance between luxury and performance. Traction control is standard and the AdvanceTrac stability control system is optional.

Inside, the LS offers a decent selection of luxury features. The usual suspects are all present, from leather seating surfaces and premium sound to dual-zone climate controls and a driver-preference memory system for seats, mirrors and the steering wheel. The optional RESCU emergency messaging system is definitely worth considering, and there's now an optional six-disc in-dash CD changer. GPS navigation, however, is still MIA. Oh, and can we have more interior storage space and better build quality, please?

Minor points aside, the LS is an impressive car. Plunk down $30,000 to $40,000, and you basically get a European sedan with an American nameplate and interior space. If every American carmaker that tried to take on the Europeans succeeded to the extent the LS does, the world would be a far better place.

2001 Highlights

V6 models now come with standard traction control and optional AdvanceTrac. All models receive a glow-in-the-dark manual trunk release and child safety-seat anchor points. The sport package has a new 17-inch chrome wheel design and a mini spare tire and wheel instead of the previous 16-inch nonmatching aluminum wheel (both late availability). Inside, there is an additional power point, a revised cupholder design, an optional in-dash six-disc CD changer and an optional mirror-mounted compass. The height-adjustable rear-seat head restraints have been deleted from V8 automatics. Four new exterior colors are offered. Lincoln now offers complimentary maintenance at no additional charge for the first three years/36,000 miles in service.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lincoln LS.

5(51%)
4(30%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.3
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst car I ever owned
Steve Mcblue,07/20/2010
problems since day 1, terrible reliability with this car. I wont even start listing the issues cause it pains me. I'm a mechanic and this is one of the worst cars to work on. Do yourself a favor and stay far away from the LS.
B2B WARRANTY is an ABSOLUTE MUST
NoVaAgent,01/12/2007
I thought I had it rough until reading some of these reviews. Turns out my experience was average: bought at 45000, currently 72000. During that time: rear valve cover gasket, two window motors, cruise control, steering wheel stereo controls, memory seat, sunroof, AC, 100% COVERED BY AFTERMARKET WARRANTY. Service trips- fixed the 1st time maybe 50% of the time. **The key here is, the bang for the buck on this car when buying used is awesome. But as an owner, you soon realize the catch, lots of problems, some small, some large, lots of service trips, tons of time wasted. what I find most unnerving about these poor reviews- there seems to be little pattern in the problems- whats next?
Best Car ever.
Kelly,12/31/2009
I owned a 01 Lincoln LS until 12/23/09 and the reason for that is someone rear ended me and pushed me into oncoming traffic i then collided with a mustang i had 3 people plus me in the car we all walked away with just scraps and bruises that lincoln LS saved my family and my lives I will never drive anything else i will only feel safe in the lincoln so i am now shopping for a another one....
Great car gone bad!
D.Boyd,07/23/2008
I purchased my 2001 LS as a lease return in Jan. of 2004 with 66,000K. Car was in perfect condition and had just been serviced by the dealer. Purchased a 48 month/50K warranty.Put 22,400 miles in 4 years when the transmission solenoids went bad. Cost $1090 to fix. Then a coil went bad. Cost $690. 10 months after the transmission problem, the transmission went out again. The dealer had closed so I went to AMMCO for the work. Cost $4200. Was thinking this car is costing me way too much when the car stopped on the freeway. Towed to dealer ,the engine coils were bad. Cost $2470. Dealer could not get the car to idle correctly. Took the car back 3 times, no luck. Traded in for 07 Infiniti G35.
See all 74 reviews of the 2001 Lincoln LS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
