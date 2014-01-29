Used 2000 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me
11 listings
2002 Lincoln LS146,334 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,589
- used
2002 Lincoln LS90,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 105,564 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800
- 79,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888
- 151,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 76,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,621
- 121,486 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 40,549 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,533
- used
2005 Lincoln LS35,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,711
- used
2005 Lincoln LS163,992 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,700
- 104,173 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln LS
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln LS
See all 137 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.2137 Reviews
Report abuse
youngun123,01/29/2014
in the end it all comes down to how the car is maintained and taken care of. Mine, a 2000, gen1, maintained, documented since its purchase, two owners ago was good to see when purchasing the vehicle. Typically people only write a review on this website if they are very un satisfied and did not take care of the vehicle. Rarely does a middle of the road person or satisfied person write a review, ever. so far, 30,000 miles into the purchase of the vehicle (127k when i bought it, 157k now) no issues. Only basic oil changes, trans fluid, etc. If you use premium gas, your coils do not burn up and the engine will be fine. This perticular one has ran on premium since it was purchased.
