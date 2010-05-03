Used 2006 Lincoln LS
Pros & Cons
- Confidence-inspiring steering and handling, standard V8 delivers plenty of smooth and quiet power, comfortable and roomy interior, optional THX-certified sound system.
- Lack of a manual transmission keeps it from true sport sedan status, build quality lags behind German and Japanese competitors, not as nimble as other sport sedans in its class.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2006 Lincoln LS is a smooth and comfortable entry-level luxury sedan that lacks the refinement and athleticism of its newer competition.
Vehicle overview
Introduced for the 2000 model year, the midsize, rear-drive LS is Lincoln's most advanced vehicle in terms of technology and engineering, and it has attracted a much younger clientele than Lincoln car dealerships are traditionally used to seeing. Unfortunately, it has never attracted these buyers in the numbers that Lincoln would like.
From the start, the Lincoln LS was aimed squarely at the European brands and, specifically, BMW and Mercedes buyers. In 2003, the LS benefited from extensive updates that saw its 3.9-liter V8 pick up an additional 28 horsepower for a total of 280. Minor transmission and suspension improvements were added for 2004 to further refine the Lincoln's road manners and shift quality. The 2004 model year also saw interior improvements designed to give the Lincoln car a more upscale ambience (real walnut trim found its way to the options list) along with more storage space. Features like side curtain airbags, a high-grade sound system and an onboard navigation system were also added to the options list.
Plunk down about $40,000 and you get a well-mannered V8-powered entry-level luxury sedan with plenty of room for four adults. That the LS is an agreeable car is not in doubt. More of a concern for potential buyers, though, is what else one can get in the $35,000 to $50,000 price range. It's here that our interest in the Lincoln LS starts to wane. More power and style can be had from Chrysler's 300C and 300C SRT-8, for instance. And if one doesn't focus on a V8 requirement, there's also the more refined Acura TL or the new BMW 330i and Lexus IS 350. The 2006 Lincoln LS is still worth a look, but there are at least a half-dozen competitors we'd look at first.
Lincoln LS models
The midsize Lincoln LS sedan is available in one trim level: V8 Sport. A host of standard features are included, such as 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, auto-dimming mirrors and power seats with driver's memory. Various optional upgrades include a power moonroof, HID headlights, heated and cooled front seats, walnut burl wood trim, power-adjustable pedals and a DVD-based navigation system combined with a THX-certified six-CD audio system. Many of these options are bundled into the available Elite and Premium option packages.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The sole powertrain is a 3.9-liter V8 that boasts 280 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque. This V8 is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
Safety
Traction control is standard across the line, while the AdvanceTrac stability control system is optional. The Lincoln's four-wheel antilock disc brakes are equipped with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and BrakeAssist. Side airbags for front passengers are standard; full-length head-curtain airbags and rear parking sensors are optional. In NHTSA crash testing, the Lincoln LS scored five stars for protection of the driver in frontal impacts and four stars for front-passenger protection. Side-impact tests resulted in a four-star score for front-seat occupants and five stars for rear-seat passengers. In 40-mph frontal-offset crash testing by the IIHS, the LS received a "Good" rating (the best possible).
Driving
Smooth and gutsy off the line, the V8 remains quiet while providing strong acceleration from almost any speed. The Lincoln's handling is commendable considering its size, but as the turns get smaller, the LS begins to feel bigger. Out on the highway, the 2006 Lincoln LS plays the part of a touring sedan almost perfectly, offering both a smooth ride and secure handling. But as a sport sedan, it's average at best.
Interior
Materials quality is not up to the level of import competitors', but real wood, faux titanium and chrome accents add some visual interest to the Lincoln LS cockpit. The leather upholstery is soft to the touch, and although the well-cushioned chairs provide excellent comfort during highway cruising, their lack of lateral support makes them unsuitable for more spirited driving. The backseat offers more room than most entry-level luxury sedans, as even 6-footers will find ample head-, leg- and foot room.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the LS
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lincoln LS.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- comfort
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- infotainment system
- seats
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- acceleration
- wheels & tires
- electrical system
- towing
- technology
- steering wheel
- value
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- lights
- doors
- climate control
- engine
- road noise
- dashboard
- brakes
- oil
- warranty
- safety
- transmission
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I just purchased a 2006 Lincoln ls v8 sport. 78k miles for $13,000. First off I cannot believe that a car that went for $45,000 just 3 years ago was this cheap! I just got out of an 06 GTO with 400 hp so I was a little skeptical of the 280 hp v8. Premium interior, sound system, power moonroof, advancetrac, heated/cooled seats, are all excellent features. Especially the surround sound . Roomy, comfortable ride! Throttle lags a bit especially in low gears, (compared to gto) very stiff sporty suspension handles nice and most other performance is as advertised.
I put 150K on a 2001 LS without incident and then traded it for the 2006 with 5K.I have been very happy with this car in every single way and now have over 160K miles on it. The only issue I've had was replacing the thermostat. It's a bit of a challenge and the guy changing it (me) didn't get the housing tight the first time. No issues after that. Runs great, drives great, gets decent mpg and still looks good. I'd buy a new one tomorrow if they still made them.
Picked up a pre-owned 2006 with 32k on it. Love the ride, acceleration, and the interior. I'm tired of all the gadgetry in all the other cars. I just want to drive, not be freaking entertained. Love the SelectShift and blowing the doors off of Beemers.
I have had little maintenance. Bought used from a dealer as a program car with 9K. Maintenance in 7.5 years includes: set of tires, new battery, front brake pads & turn rotors, new fan belt, oil / filter chg. every 3K, and keep it spotless. Great fun to drive and comfortable on long trips.
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr Sedan
3.9L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lincoln LS a good car?
Is the Lincoln LS reliable?
Is the 2006 Lincoln LS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2006 Lincoln LS?
The least-expensive 2006 Lincoln LS is the 2006 Lincoln LS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,285.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $39,285
What are the different models of Lincoln LS?
More about the 2006 Lincoln LS
Used 2006 Lincoln LS Overview
The Used 2006 Lincoln LS is offered in the following submodels: LS Sedan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2006 Lincoln LS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Lincoln LS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 LS 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 LS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2006 Lincoln LS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2006 LS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2006 Lincoln LS?
Which 2006 Lincoln LSES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Lincoln LS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2006 Lincoln LS.
Can't find a new 2006 Lincoln LSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln LS for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,299.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,226.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2006 Lincoln LS?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
Related Used 2006 Lincoln LS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles