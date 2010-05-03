  1. Home
2006 Lincoln LS

2006 Lincoln LS
  • Confidence-inspiring steering and handling, standard V8 delivers plenty of smooth and quiet power, comfortable and roomy interior, optional THX-certified sound system.
  • Lack of a manual transmission keeps it from true sport sedan status, build quality lags behind German and Japanese competitors, not as nimble as other sport sedans in its class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Lincoln LS is a smooth and comfortable entry-level luxury sedan that lacks the refinement and athleticism of its newer competition.

Vehicle overview

Introduced for the 2000 model year, the midsize, rear-drive LS is Lincoln's most advanced vehicle in terms of technology and engineering, and it has attracted a much younger clientele than Lincoln car dealerships are traditionally used to seeing. Unfortunately, it has never attracted these buyers in the numbers that Lincoln would like.

From the start, the Lincoln LS was aimed squarely at the European brands and, specifically, BMW and Mercedes buyers. In 2003, the LS benefited from extensive updates that saw its 3.9-liter V8 pick up an additional 28 horsepower for a total of 280. Minor transmission and suspension improvements were added for 2004 to further refine the Lincoln's road manners and shift quality. The 2004 model year also saw interior improvements designed to give the Lincoln car a more upscale ambience (real walnut trim found its way to the options list) along with more storage space. Features like side curtain airbags, a high-grade sound system and an onboard navigation system were also added to the options list.

Plunk down about $40,000 and you get a well-mannered V8-powered entry-level luxury sedan with plenty of room for four adults. That the LS is an agreeable car is not in doubt. More of a concern for potential buyers, though, is what else one can get in the $35,000 to $50,000 price range. It's here that our interest in the Lincoln LS starts to wane. More power and style can be had from Chrysler's 300C and 300C SRT-8, for instance. And if one doesn't focus on a V8 requirement, there's also the more refined Acura TL or the new BMW 330i and Lexus IS 350. The 2006 Lincoln LS is still worth a look, but there are at least a half-dozen competitors we'd look at first.

Lincoln LS models

The midsize Lincoln LS sedan is available in one trim level: V8 Sport. A host of standard features are included, such as 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, auto-dimming mirrors and power seats with driver's memory. Various optional upgrades include a power moonroof, HID headlights, heated and cooled front seats, walnut burl wood trim, power-adjustable pedals and a DVD-based navigation system combined with a THX-certified six-CD audio system. Many of these options are bundled into the available Elite and Premium option packages.

2006 Highlights

Lincoln has discontinued the V6 engine for 2006 and trimmed the car's remaining styles down to a single V8 Sport model, which includes a chrome grille with body-color surround, round foglamps and body-color rear license plate trim. Updated wheel designs and two new option packages round out the changes for '06.

Performance & mpg

The sole powertrain is a 3.9-liter V8 that boasts 280 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque. This V8 is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Safety

Traction control is standard across the line, while the AdvanceTrac stability control system is optional. The Lincoln's four-wheel antilock disc brakes are equipped with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and BrakeAssist. Side airbags for front passengers are standard; full-length head-curtain airbags and rear parking sensors are optional. In NHTSA crash testing, the Lincoln LS scored five stars for protection of the driver in frontal impacts and four stars for front-passenger protection. Side-impact tests resulted in a four-star score for front-seat occupants and five stars for rear-seat passengers. In 40-mph frontal-offset crash testing by the IIHS, the LS received a "Good" rating (the best possible).

Driving

Smooth and gutsy off the line, the V8 remains quiet while providing strong acceleration from almost any speed. The Lincoln's handling is commendable considering its size, but as the turns get smaller, the LS begins to feel bigger. Out on the highway, the 2006 Lincoln LS plays the part of a touring sedan almost perfectly, offering both a smooth ride and secure handling. But as a sport sedan, it's average at best.

Interior

Materials quality is not up to the level of import competitors', but real wood, faux titanium and chrome accents add some visual interest to the Lincoln LS cockpit. The leather upholstery is soft to the touch, and although the well-cushioned chairs provide excellent comfort during highway cruising, their lack of lateral support makes them unsuitable for more spirited driving. The backseat offers more room than most entry-level luxury sedans, as even 6-footers will find ample head-, leg- and foot room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lincoln LS.

5 star reviews: 65%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 9%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 46 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, 2006 Lincoln ls v8 sport - premium
Mark,

I just purchased a 2006 Lincoln ls v8 sport. 78k miles for $13,000. First off I cannot believe that a car that went for $45,000 just 3 years ago was this cheap! I just got out of an 06 GTO with 400 hp so I was a little skeptical of the 280 hp v8. Premium interior, sound system, power moonroof, advancetrac, heated/cooled seats, are all excellent features. Especially the surround sound . Roomy, comfortable ride! Throttle lags a bit especially in low gears, (compared to gto) very stiff sporty suspension handles nice and most other performance is as advertised.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Car
gkhize,

I put 150K on a 2001 LS without incident and then traded it for the 2006 with 5K.I have been very happy with this car in every single way and now have over 160K miles on it. The only issue I've had was replacing the thermostat. It's a bit of a challenge and the guy changing it (me) didn't get the housing tight the first time. No issues after that. Runs great, drives great, gets decent mpg and still looks good. I'd buy a new one tomorrow if they still made them.

4.875 out of 5 stars, American Muscle and Style
Manny,

Picked up a pre-owned 2006 with 32k on it. Love the ride, acceleration, and the interior. I'm tired of all the gadgetry in all the other cars. I just want to drive, not be freaking entertained. Love the SelectShift and blowing the doors off of Beemers.

5 out of 5 stars, Owned for 7 1/2 Years
James Selix,
Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A)

I have had little maintenance. Bought used from a dealer as a program car with 9K. Maintenance in 7.5 years includes: set of tires, new battery, front brake pads & turn rotors, new fan belt, oil / filter chg. every 3K, and keep it spotless. Great fun to drive and comfortable on long trips.

Write a review

See all 46 reviews

Features & Specs

Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
Sport 4dr Sedan
3.9L 8cyl 5A
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Lincoln LS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

