I just bought this recently and so far, so far good. It's not great in Winter conditions (It's rear wheel drive, what do you expect), gas mileage is on par around 20-21 mpg, good power, very comfortable, and is overall a good looking car. I've read up on these cars for a few years trying to learn about its problems, its Pros and Cons, and decided its worth the money if you take care of it just like any other car. My only gripe is you SHOULD feed it premium. I don't care what websites say that you can run 87 in it...In the end, it will just slow ly kill it. Gas is going up again, but I knew this when I bought it and will be willing to make sure it gets what is needed.

