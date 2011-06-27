2005 Lincoln LS Review
Pros & Cons
- Confident steering and handling, optional V8 delivers plenty of smooth and quiet power, comfortable and roomy interior, optional THX-certified sound system.
- Lack of a manual transmission keeps it from true sport sedan status, build quality lags behind German and Japanese competitors, not as nimble as other sport sedans in its class.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,107 - $4,597
Edmunds' Expert Review
A smooth, comfortable American sedan with a good heart, but it lacks the refinement and athleticism of its competition.
2005 Highlights
The LS features a new front fascia for 2005, and the automatic transmission has been tweaked yet again for improved shift feel and quality.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lincoln LS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
2005ls2,02/04/2013
I purchased my 2005ls in 2006 with 20,000 miles on it. Now has 60,000. Nice body style but... Buyer beware! I have had a lot of trouble with this car and its in the shop again today. Always a problem with coils, the engine and other things. Reliability is very poor. I believe there should be recalls for these problems. Can any one help?
joe329,01/22/2011
I just bought this recently and so far, so far good. It's not great in Winter conditions (It's rear wheel drive, what do you expect), gas mileage is on par around 20-21 mpg, good power, very comfortable, and is overall a good looking car. I've read up on these cars for a few years trying to learn about its problems, its Pros and Cons, and decided its worth the money if you take care of it just like any other car. My only gripe is you SHOULD feed it premium. I don't care what websites say that you can run 87 in it...In the end, it will just slow ly kill it. Gas is going up again, but I knew this when I bought it and will be willing to make sure it gets what is needed.
dizzy8,11/06/2013
As a long owner of Ford/Lincoln products this car is very understated. Very quick for a 4 door with the 32 valve/285HP V8. The only issues I have had with the car in 100,000 miles is coil packs which are covered by ford for 10yrs or 100.000 miles. If you buy one used, check with ford. They have replaced all of them. The other concern was the cooling system. IF the car has over 75K, I recommend cooling tank and plastic pipe-like hoses be replaced and whatever else the service technician may recommend. I alway recommend transmission fluid service every 40K or so to keep the additives fresh.
2005ls1,10/21/2012
I'm the not so proud owner of a '05 LS V6. This car has been a royal pain since I bought it. It's got 130K kms on it now. I can't keep coils or catalytic converters on it to save my a_ _. I contacted Ford 3 times and all I got was lip service from there complaint desk. I've been stranded so many times and spent so much money on this piece of garbage in repairs it's ridiculous. I was planning on buying a MKS but after all this pain it's not going to happen.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Lincoln LS features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 6750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 6750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
