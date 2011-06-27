  1. Home
2004 Lincoln LS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Confident steering and handling, optional V8 delivers plenty of smooth and quiet power, comfortable and roomy interior, optional THX-certified sound system.
  • Manual transmission no longer offered, build quality lags behind German and Japanese competitors, not as nimble as other sport sedans in its class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A smooth, comfortable American sedan with a good heart, but it lacks the refinement and athleticism of its competition.

2004 Highlights

The V8 Premium Sport is now called the V8 Ultimate. Minor suspension and transmission upgrades provide less noise and smoother shifts. Sirius Satellite Radio is now a dealer-installed option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lincoln LS.

5(82%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
122 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

i absolutely love this car, the hell wit a 6 cyl CTS!!!!
hollywood0621,10/29/2013
I have only had this car a couple weeks but I am so in love!! the power is like driving a 5.0 mustang GT luxury car, with a 5 speed auto or manual transmission, and manual is outrageous! the interior is the finest of leather, heated and cooled seats! Moon roof! oh yea, did I mention how fast it is? mine already had tinted windows, rain vents, when I got it, satin pearl white paint is beautiful! It had 70,000 miles on it when I bought it, 9yrs old, and looks and runs like brand new, my friends cant are still asking me, what year is your car again?
Perfect Sedan for 2 Years Now!
cascadecolibri,05/05/2013
We bought this car used in 2011 while I was expecting our first child. I would not settle for a vehicle if safety was in question. The comfort and space were perfect for my back and belly! The driver side easy-exit seat was awesome! I felt safe riding home from the hospital with my new born daughter. In the time since we purchased it we have only had to do basic maintenance- oil changes, transmission fluid & air filter etc. Coming up on needing new tires. Apart from that I have had No Issues and it has been a blessing. Wish it handled better though. When my daughter is not with me I'd like a more exciting drive, but it might be best that it doesn't handle like a sports car...
You'll Love This Car!
Tim R.,07/12/2008
Purchased a used (18,000 mi.) 2004 V8 with the LSE package in Oct. 2006. Had absolutely no problems so far (42k mi.) Very well "built" luxury sports sedan. Handles great--plenty of power--decent mileage* for a V8 with this power. Highly recommend this car because of value, quality and performance. If your seeking a nice used luxury sports sedan at an "affordable" price, then this car should be on your "list". The car runs fine on 89 octane (mid) gasoline, although 91 octane suggested by factory.
Sport Sedan Upgrade
Percy Mack,11/26/2009
My used 2001 LS sold me on this model, so I purchased a 2004 LS in the summer of 2004. I was pleased then and am still pleased after 95000K. The handling is what sold me on this model Lincoln. On long trips using the cruise control net me about 400+ miles per tank. City driving is not so good. Lincoln need to bring this model back. Some factory warranties were still in effect after my regular warranty had expired. When the service department told me that it would be no cost, I was quite pleased. I have had no major problems and hope to drive this one until another one appear in the show windows.
See all 122 reviews of the 2004 Lincoln LS
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 6750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 6750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Lincoln LS

Used 2004 Lincoln LS Overview

The Used 2004 Lincoln LS is offered in the following submodels: LS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A), Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Ultimate 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A), and Appearance Package 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Lincoln LS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Lincoln LSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Lincoln LS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Lincoln LS.

Can't find a used 2004 Lincoln LSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln LS for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,153.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,256.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln LS for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,917.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,929.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Lincoln LS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

