2004 Lincoln LS Review
Pros & Cons
- Confident steering and handling, optional V8 delivers plenty of smooth and quiet power, comfortable and roomy interior, optional THX-certified sound system.
- Manual transmission no longer offered, build quality lags behind German and Japanese competitors, not as nimble as other sport sedans in its class.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,800 - $4,111
Edmunds' Expert Review
A smooth, comfortable American sedan with a good heart, but it lacks the refinement and athleticism of its competition.
2004 Highlights
The V8 Premium Sport is now called the V8 Ultimate. Minor suspension and transmission upgrades provide less noise and smoother shifts. Sirius Satellite Radio is now a dealer-installed option.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lincoln LS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
hollywood0621,10/29/2013
I have only had this car a couple weeks but I am so in love!! the power is like driving a 5.0 mustang GT luxury car, with a 5 speed auto or manual transmission, and manual is outrageous! the interior is the finest of leather, heated and cooled seats! Moon roof! oh yea, did I mention how fast it is? mine already had tinted windows, rain vents, when I got it, satin pearl white paint is beautiful! It had 70,000 miles on it when I bought it, 9yrs old, and looks and runs like brand new, my friends cant are still asking me, what year is your car again?
cascadecolibri,05/05/2013
We bought this car used in 2011 while I was expecting our first child. I would not settle for a vehicle if safety was in question. The comfort and space were perfect for my back and belly! The driver side easy-exit seat was awesome! I felt safe riding home from the hospital with my new born daughter. In the time since we purchased it we have only had to do basic maintenance- oil changes, transmission fluid & air filter etc. Coming up on needing new tires. Apart from that I have had No Issues and it has been a blessing. Wish it handled better though. When my daughter is not with me I'd like a more exciting drive, but it might be best that it doesn't handle like a sports car...
Tim R.,07/12/2008
Purchased a used (18,000 mi.) 2004 V8 with the LSE package in Oct. 2006. Had absolutely no problems so far (42k mi.) Very well "built" luxury sports sedan. Handles great--plenty of power--decent mileage* for a V8 with this power. Highly recommend this car because of value, quality and performance. If your seeking a nice used luxury sports sedan at an "affordable" price, then this car should be on your "list". The car runs fine on 89 octane (mid) gasoline, although 91 octane suggested by factory.
Percy Mack,11/26/2009
My used 2001 LS sold me on this model, so I purchased a 2004 LS in the summer of 2004. I was pleased then and am still pleased after 95000K. The handling is what sold me on this model Lincoln. On long trips using the cruise control net me about 400+ miles per tank. City driving is not so good. Lincoln need to bring this model back. Some factory warranties were still in effect after my regular warranty had expired. When the service department told me that it would be no cost, I was quite pleased. I have had no major problems and hope to drive this one until another one appear in the show windows.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 6750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
232 hp @ 6750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
