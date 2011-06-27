Used 2002 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me
- $3,589
2002 Lincoln LS undefined146,334 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Murray - Murray / Utah
Located at Murray this 2002 Lincoln LS V8 RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 3.9L V8 DOHC 32V, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. 3.9L V8 DOHC 32V.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM87AX2Y714433
Stock: B5303B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $6,995
2002 Lincoln LS Base90,479 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Danny Len Buick GMC - Mount Dora / Florida
One Owner! No accidents or damage! Florida owned vehicle! Garage Kept! In EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION inside and out! Previous owner still had the window sticker from 2002!!! Non Smoker.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM86S22Y708779
Stock: 5037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- $4,800
2004 Lincoln LS undefined105,564 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestige Ford - Mount Dora / Florida
Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPG Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic 2004 Lincoln LS V6 3.0L V6 DOHC VCT 24V 5-Speed Automatic RWD Family Owned and Operated for over 25 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM86S94Y654867
Stock: C20533B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $8,888
2004 Lincoln LS undefined79,498 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
**One Owner**, *Local Trade*, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Premium Sound System, 3.9L V8 DOHC VCT ETC 32V, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Lincoln Soundmark Audiophile AM/FM, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2004 Lincoln LS 4D Sedan V8 Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic 3.9L V8 DOHC VCT ETC 32V 5-Speed SelectShift Automatic RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM87A74Y642819
Stock: 20194A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $2,495
2004 Lincoln LS undefined151,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
First Class Cars - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM86S04Y656698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,621
2004 Lincoln LS undefined76,405 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roberson Motors - Salem / Oregon
We're Open and We Deliver. A 3.9L V8 DOHC VCT ETC 32V engine accompanied by a 5-Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission is going to get you where you want to go and then some! Get there in style and comfort with a Black Clearcoat exterior and Black w/Perforated Premium Leather Seating Surfaces interior in this 2004 Lincoln LS V8. Call a Roberson Chrysler Jeep associate at 503-363-4117 and ask for some up-close pictures of this gorgeous LS, or you can set up a time to come test drive this Lincoln for yourself. Donâ t forget to ask about our great deals and incentives that we are offering this month. Our experienced team here at Roberson Chrysler Jeep knows this Lincoln LS inside and out and will help you leave our dealership with good stories of a great experience. Some good things to know about this Lincoln LS include... it has a clean Carfax, which means no reports of accidents or of damage, and it's waiting at Roberson Chrysler Jeep for a new home!, This LS is also equipped with some awesome features like, ABS brakes, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 17/24 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM87A44Y602973
Stock: 20U235C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $4,999
2004 Lincoln LS undefined121,486 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Power Buick GMC - Corvallis / Oregon
Recent Arrival! 2004 Lincoln LS V8 3.9L V8 DOHC VCT ETC 32V.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM87A64Y642682
Stock: D8175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$7,533
2004 Lincoln LS undefined40,549 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gordie Boucher Mazda of Janesville - Janesville / Wisconsin
* Fresh Arrival! Photos & descriptions coming soon but if you want the first shot at this, please call us and ask for a pre-owned salesperson. We would be happy to answer any questions or send you photos, a video or whatever you need.* This Silver 2004 Lincoln LS V6 has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Ford Lincoln Mazda of Janesville ASC Factory Certified Technicians! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM86S14Y618672
Stock: PE9876A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $8,711
2005 Lincoln LS undefined35,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Motors - Steubenville / Ohio
Great Car Please Call for additional information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM86S65Y614778
Stock: V2002C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $3,700
2005 Lincoln LS undefined163,992 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Clark's Auto Sales of Kentucky - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM87AX5Y670311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,900
2006 Lincoln LS Sport104,173 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2006 Lincoln LS Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 3.9L/240 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln LS features the following options: Wireless control system, Two-tone white/red complex reflector tail lamps, Trunk-mounted 72-amp/hr battery, Steering column memory function, Sport-tuned 4-wheel independent suspension w/gas-charged shocks, tubular steel front/solid rear stabilizer bars, Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated park position, Speed sensitive variable ratio pwr rack & pinion steering w/2-piece aluminum housing, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass, and Side airbags for driver & front passenger. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln LS Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM87A16Y614677
Stock: 26595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020