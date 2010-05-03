Used 2006 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me
11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 104,173 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
- used
2005 Lincoln LS35,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,711
- used
2005 Lincoln LS163,992 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,700
- 105,564 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800
- 79,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888
- 151,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 76,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,621
- 121,486 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 40,549 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,533
- used
2002 Lincoln LS146,334 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,589
- used
2002 Lincoln LS90,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln LS searches:
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln LS
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln LS
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.346 Reviews
Report abuse
Mark,03/05/2010
I just purchased a 2006 Lincoln ls v8 sport. 78k miles for $13,000. First off I cannot believe that a car that went for $45,000 just 3 years ago was this cheap! I just got out of an 06 GTO with 400 hp so I was a little skeptical of the 280 hp v8. Premium interior, sound system, power moonroof, advancetrac, heated/cooled seats, are all excellent features. Especially the surround sound . Roomy, comfortable ride! Throttle lags a bit especially in low gears, (compared to gto) very stiff sporty suspension handles nice and most other performance is as advertised.
Related Lincoln LS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2018
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2014
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2010
- Used Honda Fit 2010
- Used Audi RS 5 2014
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2016
- Used Audi SQ5 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair Everett WA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Nashua NH
- Used Lincoln MKS Madison WI
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Tulsa OK
- Used Lincoln Corsair Providence RI
- Used Lincoln Corsair Durham NC
- Used Lincoln MKS Memphis TN
- Used Lincoln Aviator Salem OR
- Used Lincoln MKS Erie PA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Pompano Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015 San Jose CA
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2010 Cincinnati OH
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014 Arlington TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Seltos
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Kia K5 News
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee