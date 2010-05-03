Used 2006 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me

AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2006 Lincoln LS Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 3.9L/240 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln LS features the following options: Wireless control system, Two-tone white/red complex reflector tail lamps, Trunk-mounted 72-amp/hr battery, Steering column memory function, Sport-tuned 4-wheel independent suspension w/gas-charged shocks, tubular steel front/solid rear stabilizer bars, Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated park position, Speed sensitive variable ratio pwr rack & pinion steering w/2-piece aluminum housing, Speed control, Solar-tinted glass, and Side airbags for driver & front passenger. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lincoln LS Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHM87A16Y614677

Stock: 26595

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020