Used 2004 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me

- 105,564 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800
- 79,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888
- 151,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 76,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,621
- 121,486 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 40,549 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,533
- used
2005 Lincoln LS35,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,711
- used
2005 Lincoln LS163,992 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,700
- used
2002 Lincoln LS146,334 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,589
- used
2002 Lincoln LS90,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 104,173 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln LS
hollywood0621,10/29/2013
I have only had this car a couple weeks but I am so in love!! the power is like driving a 5.0 mustang GT luxury car, with a 5 speed auto or manual transmission, and manual is outrageous! the interior is the finest of leather, heated and cooled seats! Moon roof! oh yea, did I mention how fast it is? mine already had tinted windows, rain vents, when I got it, satin pearl white paint is beautiful! It had 70,000 miles on it when I bought it, 9yrs old, and looks and runs like brand new, my friends cant are still asking me, what year is your car again?
