Estimated values
2001 Lincoln LS 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,005
|$3,087
|$3,685
|Clean
|$1,768
|$2,728
|$3,255
|Average
|$1,295
|$2,009
|$2,395
|Rough
|$821
|$1,290
|$1,535
Estimated values
2001 Lincoln LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,800
|$3,507
|$4,440
|Clean
|$1,588
|$3,099
|$3,922
|Average
|$1,163
|$2,282
|$2,886
|Rough
|$737
|$1,466
|$1,849
Estimated values
2001 Lincoln LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,748
|$3,231
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,428
|$2,854
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,788
|$2,100
|Rough
|$767
|$1,148
|$1,346