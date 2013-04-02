Used 2005 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me
11 listings
11 listings
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2005 Lincoln LS35,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,711
- used
2005 Lincoln LS163,992 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,700
- 105,564 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800
- 79,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888
- 151,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 104,173 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
- 76,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,621
- 121,486 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 40,549 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,533
- used
2002 Lincoln LS146,334 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,589
- used
2002 Lincoln LS90,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln LS
2005ls2,02/04/2013
I purchased my 2005ls in 2006 with 20,000 miles on it. Now has 60,000. Nice body style but... Buyer beware! I have had a lot of trouble with this car and its in the shop again today. Always a problem with coils, the engine and other things. Reliability is very poor. I believe there should be recalls for these problems. Can any one help?
