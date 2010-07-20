Used 2001 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me
11 listings
- used
2002 Lincoln LS146,334 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,589
- used
2002 Lincoln LS90,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 105,564 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800
- 79,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888
- 151,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 76,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,621
- 121,486 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
- 40,549 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,533
- used
2005 Lincoln LS35,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,711
- used
2005 Lincoln LS163,992 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,700
- 104,173 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln LS
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln LS
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.374 Reviews
Report abuse
Steve Mcblue,07/20/2010
problems since day 1, terrible reliability with this car. I wont even start listing the issues cause it pains me. I'm a mechanic and this is one of the worst cars to work on. Do yourself a favor and stay far away from the LS.
