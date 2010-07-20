Used 2001 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me

11 listings
LS Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Lincoln LS
    2002 Lincoln LS

    146,334 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,589

  • 2002 Lincoln LS in Light Brown
    2002 Lincoln LS

    90,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2004 Lincoln LS
    2004 Lincoln LS

    105,564 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,800

  • 2004 Lincoln LS
    2004 Lincoln LS

    79,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,888

  • 2004 Lincoln LS
    2004 Lincoln LS

    151,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

  • 2004 Lincoln LS
    2004 Lincoln LS

    76,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,621

  • 2004 Lincoln LS
    2004 Lincoln LS

    121,486 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

  • 2004 Lincoln LS
    2004 Lincoln LS

    40,549 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,533

  • 2005 Lincoln LS
    2005 Lincoln LS

    35,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,711

  • 2005 Lincoln LS
    2005 Lincoln LS

    163,992 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,700

  • 2006 Lincoln LS Sport
    2006 Lincoln LS Sport

    104,173 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,900

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln LS

Overall Consumer Rating
4.374 Reviews
Worst car I ever owned
Steve Mcblue,07/20/2010
problems since day 1, terrible reliability with this car. I wont even start listing the issues cause it pains me. I'm a mechanic and this is one of the worst cars to work on. Do yourself a favor and stay far away from the LS.
