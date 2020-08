Used 2003 Lincoln LS for Sale Near Me

Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois

**One Owner**, *Local Trade*, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Premium Sound System, 3.9L V8 DOHC VCT ETC 32V, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Lincoln Soundmark Audiophile AM/FM, Memory seat, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2004 Lincoln LS 4D Sedan V8 Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic 3.9L V8 DOHC VCT ETC 32V 5-Speed SelectShift Automatic RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 Lincoln LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1LNHM87A74Y642819

Stock: 20194A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020