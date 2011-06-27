Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews
What a beautiful car
It is the car that you cannot keep your eyes off of. Perfect in almost every aspect.
SC 430
This car is a refined sports car which may be too tame for some, but just right for others. It does not offer the excitement of a 911, Viper or Z06, but it does have creature comforts and fit and finish which is beyond reproach. Having owned many other roadsters, I can tell this is the one I'll keep for a while to come.
Best Car I have Owned.
This is my third SC430. My wife and I love this car. The stylish lines are timeless. The build quality is unmatched, the reliability is insane. I cannot believe that Lexus stopped building such an excellent vehicle. Their new converts can not compare.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Run flat tires
I love driving this car but I have serious problems with tires separating from the rim. Within the last 4 months, I had to replace 3 tires at $400 each. The car does not even have 15K on it. I am an experienced driver but have never experienced such a problem. I believe that the Dunlap run flat tires are of an inferior quality and need improvement. Lexus dealer informed me that these tires are much thinner on the outer portion of the tire. Maybe that is the problem but we as consumers should not suffer from that! When one buys a $65,000 car, he or she should expect quality including the quality of the tires.
2007 SC430 Pebble beach Edition
Purchased this car used with only 7000 miles. This car has exceeded my expectations in all respects. The engineering, fit and finish are beyond reproach. The only concern is the run flat tires. I got the P.B. Edition and love it. I doesn't compare to Porsche, but wasn't designed to do so. A great car for me at 66 yrs.
Sponsored cars related to the SC 430
Related Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020