Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Consumer Reviews
Potential Buyer Beware. Updated: 08/26/20
I purchased a brand new vehicle from this dealership, and unbeknownst to me, the vehicle has a faulty, defective and unsafe transmission. The vehicle is a Range Rover, Evoque. The dealership replaced the transmission with less than 10,000 miles on the vehicle. I wish this was where the story ends. The problem was not resolved. The same issues of jerking into gear persisted. This is scary!! After the vehicle was returned to me on a couple of occasions, the problem was even worse!! While under warranty, this dealership told me there was nothing else they could do to repair the vehicle, knowing the problem was unresolved. I was given no recourse on what could be done to rectify the problem. Unbelievable! Update: 05/27/18 I reached out to the CEO, Ralf Speth, no response from him. As early as March, 2018, this manufacturer had a rating of ‘No Rating’ by the Better Business Bureau. This business is not BBB accredited. As in my case, the company did not respond and my case was closed and noted as such. And at that time in March, it was posted that the business was in the process of responding to previously closed cases. Their rating was changed to ‘B-‘, they were unable to resolve issues and did not respond in others. In my opinion, do not be misled by the shiny object and purported reputation. In my experience, this is a very unethical company. Yes, things may go wrong with a vehicle. But be advised, you may not receive the expected treatment that is comparable to the situation with this company. I have a useless vehicle and the only way to get only part of my money back is to sign a falsely stated proposed settlement that was offered. If you would like to follow this true story, you can check out my blog at: https://myvehicleexperience.com. I recently discovered that this company sold over 22,000 vehicles with a defective transmission. It is outlined in the aforementioned blog. However, they do not participate in the Consumer Report Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. I will cover their response as to why they do not participate in a later blog post. A car purchase is one of the primary purchases one will make in this lifetime. Please, please do your research. Days later, I contacted the dealership to ask what could be done, since the problem still existed and the vehicle is under warranty. With my persistence, I was told that I need to contact the corporate office. Even though later I learned that this is not their normal protocol. Normally when they cannot resolve an issue, the dealership will contact the corporate office for guidance. That did not happen in my case. Long story short, the corporate office has offered nothing but a proposed agreement that does not address the issues they promised to address. So I am still in possession of a defective vehicle which is still under warranty. I would not recommend purchasing a vehicle from this dealership or company. I would have never in a million years expected this type of situation, dealing with a luxury car dealership or company. It’s not only that the vehicle is defective, it’s the process that is being used to resolve this issue. This nightmare could happen to you. Don’t take any chances. Use your power of choice and do your research to support your choice. A vehicle is one of the largest purchases one makes, and you do not want to have it coupled with such an unpleasant experience. Update 08/26/20 To my surprise, I received a notification from this company about the defective transmission issue this year and after the warranty expired. If you would like to view the notification, I have posted it at: www.myvehicleexperience.com. Apparently, the transmission issue is a widespread problem and the company's answer is to offer three different options to the owners. But there is a catch. You have to sign the notification and return it. And with the customer's signature in tow, the company is relieved of any liability. The problem with this is: it's as if not offering anything because...as proven in my situation...the company does not know how to repair the transmission problem but they want to be absolved of any responsibility to the owners of these vehicles.
Lemon?
New 2014 Evoque in for it's first service plus periodic loss of power, dome light comes on when encountering a bump in the road and the sunglasses holder is either stuck closed or pops open on its own. Dealer had to replace a bad fuel injector and order a new upper console. Result is that the parts take a while to deliver from England and I am without my brand new Evoque for 5 days.
Excellent value when purchasing pre-owned.
From my experience and from what I've read in reviews it is best purchased used with records from a private party or as a certified pre-owned from a dealership. This car gets a lot of attention and rightly so as it looks as amazing inside as it does on the outside. The car has predictably good road manners in all conditions even in snow. The Range Rover Evoque is a comfortable, reliable, well appointed road machine that offers a fun driving experience. Mine has had no issues to date. Two thumbs up!
ITS A NIGHTMARE
While driving the vehicle I experienced a loss in engine power and it seemed to be at a very high rpm for a low speed. The vehicle would not go over 30mph and had to be driven to the shop. It was diagnosed as a blown turbo and the turbo had to be replaced. A month later the same problem. Range Rover Paramus states it needs a new engine. Not under warranty at 60,000 miles. Purchased in April. I still owe 25,000.00 and they want 11,000.00 for a new engine. Since the day it was purchased, its been in my possession for about 2 months(out 0f 7). I still dont have the car. The dealership is not assuming responsibility.Have had to contact the attorney general, BBB, and 7 On Your Side
Transmission Replacement Req @ 56K miles cost $16k
Buyer Beware: I am not one to use social media to blast a company but in this case, there is no other option. I had a Land Rover when Ford owned them and the quality and service was beyond my expectations. My daughter has since bought one and the reliability and customer service are disgraceful. While on the expressway the transmission went into neutral because of a known defect that caused a recall on other models. Only 6,000 miles out of warranty and they want $16,000 dollars to replace a transmission that was obviously defective. $16,000!!! Neither the dealer nor the "corporate representative" has offered any resolution in spite of multiple phone calls and messages. In the meantime, she is paying daily for a rental car and has not been offered a resolution to something that should be considered a safety violation. When did Land Rover stop caring about their quality and customer service? How can you justify the higher costs of the vehicles, parts, and repairs with such despicable work ethics? Sounds like a recipe for corporate failure to me.
