Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,026
|$21,258
|$24,229
|Clean
|$17,369
|$20,468
|$23,288
|Average
|$16,055
|$18,890
|$21,406
|Rough
|$14,741
|$17,311
|$19,523
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,412
|$16,997
|$19,371
|Clean
|$13,887
|$16,365
|$18,619
|Average
|$12,836
|$15,103
|$17,114
|Rough
|$11,786
|$13,841
|$15,609
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,514
|$19,475
|$22,198
|Clean
|$15,912
|$18,752
|$21,335
|Average
|$14,709
|$17,306
|$19,611
|Rough
|$13,505
|$15,860
|$17,886
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,212
|$21,479
|$24,480
|Clean
|$17,548
|$20,681
|$23,529
|Average
|$16,221
|$19,086
|$21,627
|Rough
|$14,893
|$17,491
|$19,726
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,404
|$16,467
|$18,375
|Clean
|$13,879
|$15,856
|$17,662
|Average
|$12,829
|$14,633
|$16,234
|Rough
|$11,780
|$13,410
|$14,807
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,319
|$19,245
|$21,934
|Clean
|$15,724
|$18,530
|$21,082
|Average
|$14,535
|$17,101
|$19,378
|Rough
|$13,345
|$15,672
|$17,674
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,417
|$15,824
|$18,035
|Clean
|$12,928
|$15,236
|$17,335
|Average
|$11,951
|$14,061
|$15,934
|Rough
|$10,973
|$12,886
|$14,532
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,296
|$18,039
|$20,561
|Clean
|$14,739
|$17,369
|$19,762
|Average
|$13,624
|$16,030
|$18,165
|Rough
|$12,509
|$14,690
|$16,567