Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Consumer Reviews

Sexy, multi functional SUV t Ted Bullard , 02/29/2016 Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I own the premiere top of line 4 door model and am very happy with this vehicle. The exterior is flawless, tires still have 20 miles left after 47000 plus. The ride is smooth as silk, acceleration is great for 2.0 turbo, incredibly quick thru 120 mph then the 4 cylinder shows up. Wind and road noise could be better but still impressive. Leather interior makes you go WOW...solid functional components throughout cabin. STEREO has 850 watts with 18 great speakera and subwoofer heard thru a Meridan system. Any and all capabilities of music choices. Navigation is awesome. Off Road capabilities will match anything as it is a LandRover. Heated front and rear glass...heated steering and seats...you name it, this vehicle has it and all is top notch. Only been at dealer for regular maintenance. Of course thats pricey...but they check it over so well. Ive owned many brands of vehicle...Toyota..Chevy..Ford..BMW...Mercedes...Lincoln...Hyundai...Jaguar....this Evoque is as good as any and turns heads of all ages. VERY SATISFIED. Sold vehicle in May of 2016.. $32K. Very satisfied owner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great vehicle with tons of class, and just a few b Ryan G , 05/20/2019 Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Range Rover is known for luxury. They are also known (along with parent Marque, Land Rover and Jaguar) for bugs, glitches, electronic troubles and maintenance costs. Truth is, the first few years of the Evoque were heavily based on the Ford Escape, and they share similar components. This is both a gift and a curse. The pleasantries can be seen when purchasing filters, fluids, light bulbs, brakes and hoses etc. That all worsens when some of those stock parts are cheaply made. Look at it this way, the evoque is an extremely comfortable and tech-laden (and capable) version of the Escape and focus (similar platforms). I've had mine for 4 months and the purchase price was too good to pass on. I ca change the brakes, rotors, pads, bulbs, oil. sway bar components, filters, exhaust and a few other things with ease and at a reasonable price (dont go to Land Rover dealer ). But it's going to be tough when things that arent labeled FoMoCo start to breakdown (hard to find outside of LR service shops). Fuel economy isnt great, and you pretty much have to use 91 octane or higher. I can easily achieve 27mpg highway, but city drops to 18-20. For such a small car, its weight really kills it (massive wheels and tires, tons of leather, tech, and a sophisticated AWD system). Speaking of AWD...LR is legendary for theirs and the evoque is no exception. I've been through snow, sand, mud and even did some light rock crawling.....effortlessly. As for the entertainment system and HMI, it works, it's got some cool features (surround view camera is awesome and works while in drive and is great for offroading.) BUT, it's stupid slow. To be expected for a lower class car in 2012, but a range rover? FCA has had faster units since 2007. The bright side is, there are a couple of companies that offer an android auto/apple car play system/module that works in conjunction with the stock radio unit. Not too expensive and it's easy plug n play. Overall, I love my Evoque. It's been a dream car since 2011 and I wouldn't trade it for much of anything . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Traded my Carrera S for more fun. kenjohnson1 , 06/02/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Just turned over my first 2,000 miles in my white and black Evoque Pure and I am totally adjusted to visability limits and the sound of the little 4 cylinder turbo...decided to think of it as the sound of economy rather than missing that Porsche Carrera sound of power. Several times daily I get compliments, Oooos and Aaahs, and comments like "Beautiful, Tight, Awsome". Driving slow or fast, the Range Rover Evoque handles it in style and comfort with a feel of total control and confidence. Gas milage is 30% better than my 06 Carrera S and I don't miss the speed because the Evoque is plenty fast enough and has great off line punch. Highest recommendation from me. Report Abuse

A real stinker luckyhit , 12/05/2014 16 of 20 people found this review helpful This car is one to avoid. New or used avoid buying this one. I know it looks great but don't be fooled. It will not last. In 23 months of ownership the car was in the shop 10 times for repairs. The last repair was replacing the fuel pump and the dealership telling us there were no parts available. Our car sat for almost a week before they could locate the parts. Not only that the dealership advised us is was okay to keep driving it with the check engine light illuminated....can I say daah! Believe us do not buy this car. Report Abuse