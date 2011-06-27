  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  4. Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Range Rover Evoque
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,145
See Range Rover Evoque Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,145
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Torque250 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,145
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Pure Premium "Halogen"yes
Prestige Premium Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
Dynamic Premium Packageyes
Pure Plusyes
Vision Assist Package (Late Availability)yes
Pure Premium "Xenon"yes
Adaptive Dynamics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,145
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,145
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Satellite and HD Radioyes
Ebony Headlineryes
HDD Navigation Systemyes
Gloss Black Strata Dash Finisheryes
Factory Installed Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,145
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,145
20" Sparkle Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 6yes
20" Shadow Chrome Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7yes
Sumatra Black Metallic Exterior Paintyes
Optional Colors - Extended Global Paint Paletteyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity51.0 cu.ft.
Angle of departure33.0 degrees
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base104.8 in.
Width77.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Exterior Colors
  • Borolo Black (Late Availability)
  • Mauritius Blue (Late Availability)
  • Fuji White
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Colima Lime (Late Availability)
  • Sumatra Black Metallic
  • Galway Green Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Buckingham Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory/Dark Cherry, premium leather
  • Tan/Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Lunar, premium leather
  • Ebony/Pimento, premium leather
  • Ebony/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Espresso, premium leather
  • Almond/Espresso, leather
  • Cirrus/Lunar, leather
  • Lunar/Ivory, premium leather
  • Lunar/Savannah, premium leather
  • Ebony/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,145
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,145
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Evoque Inventory

Related Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles