Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 LR2
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque234 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
HSE LUX Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
HSE Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Lacquer Instrument Pack/Steering Wheel Finisheryes
Silver Element Instrument Panel Finishyes
Navigationyes
Bluetooth and Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19-inch 10-Spoke Sparkle Silver Finished Alloy Wheelsyes
Extended Global Paint Paletteyes
Sumatra Black Exterior Paintyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4255 lbs.
Gross weight5520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1100 lbs.
Angle of departure32.0 degrees
Length177.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width75.1 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kosrae Green
  • Santorini Black
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
  • Galway Green Metallic
  • Buckingham Blue Metallic
  • Sumatra Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Bali Blue
  • Stornoway Grey
  • Rimini Red
  • Lago Grey
  • Fuji White
  • Baltic Blue
  • Zermatt Silver
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Almond, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Storm, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles