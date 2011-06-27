Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 Consumer Reviews

OBX'er , 03/23/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Update....Bought it in 2014 after my then new 2013 Subaru Outback kept using oil !!. Lr2 now has 120,000 miles and stills runs great. The only done to the lr2 lately has been tires and oil changes. It's basically a Volvo inline 6 cylinder but has ran great in the 6 years I've owned it. It could use a bit more horsepower and doesn't get great gas mileage, but it's still enjoyable to drive and we still take it on trips. There's been a couple of little things go wrong over the years, but overall it's been very reliable.