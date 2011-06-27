Estimated values
2014 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,337
|$7,869
|$9,266
|Clean
|$6,141
|$7,618
|$8,953
|Average
|$5,748
|$7,114
|$8,327
|Rough
|$5,356
|$6,611
|$7,701
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,368
|$9,994
|$11,479
|Clean
|$8,109
|$9,674
|$11,091
|Average
|$7,591
|$9,035
|$10,316
|Rough
|$7,073
|$8,396
|$9,541
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,705
|$7,145
|$8,455
|Clean
|$5,528
|$6,916
|$8,169
|Average
|$5,175
|$6,459
|$7,598
|Rough
|$4,822
|$6,002
|$7,027
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,364
|$10,217
|$11,908
|Clean
|$8,105
|$9,890
|$11,506
|Average
|$7,587
|$9,237
|$10,701
|Rough
|$7,069
|$8,583
|$9,897
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Patriot Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,225
|$8,838
|$10,310
|Clean
|$7,001
|$8,555
|$9,962
|Average
|$6,554
|$7,990
|$9,266
|Rough
|$6,106
|$7,425
|$8,570
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,226
|$10,068
|$11,748
|Clean
|$7,971
|$9,746
|$11,351
|Average
|$7,462
|$9,102
|$10,558
|Rough
|$6,952
|$8,458
|$9,765