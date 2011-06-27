Used 2014 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews

2014 Jeep Patriot 2.4L Latitude perfectsound , 03/21/2014 97 of 97 people found this review helpful First off, don't listen to the harsh reviews. They aren't reasonable. Secondly, this is NOT a Grand Cherokee. The Patriot is a cute little SUV (my first). It has all the comforts that a reasonable person would need, minus the elbow room of a larger vehicle. Secondly...it IS a Jeep...not a Lincoln. If you want a cute little SUV that rides and handles like a Jeep...then this is your car. I, for one, love it. The Latitude has all of the nice bells and whistles such as a nice stereo, hidden USB port for your iPOD, Blue Tooth for your phone, electric windows and door locks, heated seats, etc. Report Abuse

Disregard "expert reviews" opm3228 , 07/18/2013 119 of 120 people found this review helpful I disregarded expert reviews and read owner reviews instead on the Jeep Patriot. I'm glad I did. I purchased my 2014 Patriot Sport 4x4 last month after looking at the CRV, RAV4, Escape, and Subaru XV. I'm 6'4' and have more than enough leg and headroom and like the simplicity of the Jeep's interior. Although, most 2014 Patriots come with a new 6-speed auto transmission, I opted for the Freedom Drive 2 package with the CVT. Last weekend, I took a road trip from middle North Carolina to middle Tennessee and back crossing the Appalachian Mountains on steep grades and winding roads. The handling is great, the steering's predictable, and the ride is smooth. Power is sufficient enough to get me up

Read customer reviews only! This vehicle is Great! patriot13 , 08/11/2013 77 of 78 people found this review helpful After researching many other SUVs, I discovered the Jeep Patriot. I was looking for something that would fit my family of 4 and provide off road capability for outdoor adventures. This SUV is awesome. We took it off road and were able to go pretty much wherever we wanted. Outside of the off road package, the size is perfect for our small family. The vehicle has plenty of room and seats us all comfortably. The gas mileage is great and even though Edmonds complained about the performance of this vehicle, I have not had any problems with performance and do not agree with this part of their review. I highly recommend this vehicle.

Surprisingly capable Jeep calid , 06/09/2014 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I love my Patriot. It is true, there are many SUV's to choose from with more flash and flare, but do not let the professional reviews deter you. I bought a fully loaded Patriot Latitude, with the Sun/Sound Group, Bluetooth, Automatic rear view mirror, and the Freedom Drive II off road package for under 23k. It has been a year now and this Patriot has been an absolute joy to own. I bought it to explore and have fun. It has delivered.