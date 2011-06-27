Used 2014 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews
2014 Jeep Patriot 2.4L Latitude
First off, don't listen to the harsh reviews. They aren't reasonable. Secondly, this is NOT a Grand Cherokee. The Patriot is a cute little SUV (my first). It has all the comforts that a reasonable person would need, minus the elbow room of a larger vehicle. Secondly...it IS a Jeep...not a Lincoln. If you want a cute little SUV that rides and handles like a Jeep...then this is your car. I, for one, love it. The Latitude has all of the nice bells and whistles such as a nice stereo, hidden USB port for your iPOD, Blue Tooth for your phone, electric windows and door locks, heated seats, etc.
Disregard "expert reviews"
I disregarded expert reviews and read owner reviews instead on the Jeep Patriot. I'm glad I did. I purchased my 2014 Patriot Sport 4x4 last month after looking at the CRV, RAV4, Escape, and Subaru XV. I'm 6'4' and have more than enough leg and headroom and like the simplicity of the Jeep's interior. Although, most 2014 Patriots come with a new 6-speed auto transmission, I opted for the Freedom Drive 2 package with the CVT. Last weekend, I took a road trip from middle North Carolina to middle Tennessee and back crossing the Appalachian Mountains on steep grades and winding roads. The handling is great, the steering's predictable, and the ride is smooth. Power is sufficient enough to get me up
Read customer reviews only! This vehicle is Great!
After researching many other SUVs, I discovered the Jeep Patriot. I was looking for something that would fit my family of 4 and provide off road capability for outdoor adventures. This SUV is awesome. We took it off road and were able to go pretty much wherever we wanted. Outside of the off road package, the size is perfect for our small family. The vehicle has plenty of room and seats us all comfortably. The gas mileage is great and even though Edmonds complained about the performance of this vehicle, I have not had any problems with performance and do not agree with this part of their review. I highly recommend this vehicle.
Surprisingly capable Jeep
I love my Patriot. It is true, there are many SUV's to choose from with more flash and flare, but do not let the professional reviews deter you. I bought a fully loaded Patriot Latitude, with the Sun/Sound Group, Bluetooth, Automatic rear view mirror, and the Freedom Drive II off road package for under 23k. It has been a year now and this Patriot has been an absolute joy to own. I bought it to explore and have fun. It has delivered.
Incredible Value
I have never been a jeep fan, but I wanted a vehicle with decent room, good gas mileage, and inexpensive. I looked at toyota, honda, and others, but prices were too high. Then I read about the patriot here on Edmunds and got interested. I reluctently went to the local dealer and drove one and I was shocked! I selected a 4 cyl with front wheel drive and a 5 spd manual and it drives more like a honda accord than a jeep. It is very basic (A/C is the only option) but I purchased the vehicle brand new for $13,288 including dealer doc fees. (The MSRP was $18,000) My first tank ful of gas I got 30.1 mpg! The Patriot is solid, an incredible value and highly recommended.
Sponsored cars related to the Patriot
Related Used 2014 Jeep Patriot info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade