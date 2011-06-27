Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK Touring 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,487
|$29,089
|$32,579
|Clean
|$24,414
|$27,881
|$31,155
|Average
|$22,268
|$25,467
|$28,306
|Rough
|$20,122
|$23,053
|$25,457
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,503
|$37,082
|$40,629
|Clean
|$32,093
|$35,544
|$38,853
|Average
|$29,272
|$32,466
|$35,300
|Rough
|$26,451
|$29,388
|$31,747
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,195
|$35,767
|$41,075
|Clean
|$28,924
|$34,282
|$39,279
|Average
|$26,382
|$31,314
|$35,688
|Rough
|$23,839
|$28,345
|$32,096
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,215
|$44,506
|$50,543
|Clean
|$36,606
|$42,659
|$48,333
|Average
|$33,388
|$38,966
|$43,913
|Rough
|$30,171
|$35,272
|$39,493
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,668
|$31,684
|$35,569
|Clean
|$26,503
|$30,369
|$34,013
|Average
|$24,174
|$27,740
|$30,903
|Rough
|$21,844
|$25,110
|$27,793
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,979
|$28,915
|$31,808
|Clean
|$24,886
|$27,715
|$30,417
|Average
|$22,698
|$25,315
|$27,636
|Rough
|$20,511
|$22,915
|$24,854
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK Touring 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,687
|$27,148
|$30,494
|Clean
|$22,690
|$26,022
|$29,161
|Average
|$20,695
|$23,769
|$26,494
|Rough
|$18,701
|$21,515
|$23,828
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,995
|$44,759
|$48,544
|Clean
|$39,269
|$42,901
|$46,421
|Average
|$35,817
|$39,187
|$42,176
|Rough
|$32,366
|$35,472
|$37,931
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR-S GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,335
|$57,361
|$62,391
|Clean
|$50,131
|$54,980
|$59,663
|Average
|$45,725
|$50,220
|$54,207
|Rough
|$41,319
|$45,459
|$48,751