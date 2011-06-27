  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK
  4. Used 2014 Jaguar XK
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Jaguar XK Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK Touring 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,487$29,089$32,579
Clean$24,414$27,881$31,155
Average$22,268$25,467$28,306
Rough$20,122$23,053$25,457
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,503$37,082$40,629
Clean$32,093$35,544$38,853
Average$29,272$32,466$35,300
Rough$26,451$29,388$31,747
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,195$35,767$41,075
Clean$28,924$34,282$39,279
Average$26,382$31,314$35,688
Rough$23,839$28,345$32,096
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,215$44,506$50,543
Clean$36,606$42,659$48,333
Average$33,388$38,966$43,913
Rough$30,171$35,272$39,493
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,668$31,684$35,569
Clean$26,503$30,369$34,013
Average$24,174$27,740$30,903
Rough$21,844$25,110$27,793
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,979$28,915$31,808
Clean$24,886$27,715$30,417
Average$22,698$25,315$27,636
Rough$20,511$22,915$24,854
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK Touring 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,687$27,148$30,494
Clean$22,690$26,022$29,161
Average$20,695$23,769$26,494
Rough$18,701$21,515$23,828
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,995$44,759$48,544
Clean$39,269$42,901$46,421
Average$35,817$39,187$42,176
Rough$32,366$35,472$37,931
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XK XKR-S GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,335$57,361$62,391
Clean$50,131$54,980$59,663
Average$45,725$50,220$54,207
Rough$41,319$45,459$48,751
Sell my 2014 Jaguar XK with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XK near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Jaguar XK on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jaguar XK with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,690 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,022 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XK is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jaguar XK with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,690 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,022 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Jaguar XK, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jaguar XK with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,690 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,022 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Jaguar XK. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Jaguar XK and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Jaguar XK ranges from $18,701 to $30,494, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Jaguar XK is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.